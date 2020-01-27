LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 27: Kyrie Irving # 37 and Kevin Durant # 52 of the United States attend a training session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s Mini Camp at Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada , (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

I wrote the header for this article in late summer 2018. It was before their electric season after the recent addition of D’Angelo Russell and their team chemistry wasn’t nearly as advanced as it was at the end of last season.

They were considered early depreciation, which was not too bold for any sports journalist or analyst who had his list at the time. I wrote the title of this article over a year ago after printing more reports abusing the Brooklyn Nets for participating in the KG / Paul Pierce / Jason Terry trade for collecting unprotected designs a few years earlier.

The networks mysteriously had two potential maximum signature options that they could open in summer 2019 – if they wanted to. This was primarily unknown to most NBA fans, as playing with players like D’Angelo Russell was not appreciated as much as it was in today’s modern NBA.

Brooklyn – although located in a beautiful area on the east coast – was still quite unattractive as a free agent destination. As the season progressed, and in the storm of team chemistry between the Brooklyn Nets with their incredibly supportive attics and celebrations, social media became more and more attractive. This was due to the atmosphere that the players had created themselves.

Kyrie Irving – the first agent without a tent to notice the Brooklyn atmosphere created by Leader D’Angelo Russell and chase her all season. Kyrie Irving would therefore be the first major freelance agent to sign with the Brooklyn Nets – 4 years / 140 million in summer 2019.

I love the Brooklyn nets because they embody how an average tea can be boosted by chemistry and player engagement alone. Jared Dudley and Theo Pinson, two average NBA players, suddenly became invaluable to the Brooklyn Nets. Jared Dudley was later hired by the Lakers to mentor the young players while playing the backup forward position.

The nets quickly kept the second-year player and former UNC Tarheel Theo Pinson – as they try to keep a solid core of the returning nets for the 2019/2020 season. Then the Kevin Durant competition started. Kevin Durant recently injured himself in the NBA finals at the ACL. Each team was ready to maximize their KD salary caps, but the Brooklyn Nets didn’t have to.

They had their second and final maximum free agent slot available, and with the addition of Kyrie a few days earlier, the deal was closed pretty quickly. The New York Knicks fans were pretty upset that Kevin Durant would play in New York, just not for them.

Kyrie and KD made salary cuts for the strong addition of DeAndre Jordan. The Nets quickly won a free agency and although they will be the first year without KD, they should reach the second round of playoffs this season. I think they will be shaped by their electrical atmosphere and incredible team / team chemistry.