Why Sofia Richie won’t keep appearing to keep up with the Kardashians

Fans of Sofia Richie should not get too excited after her short appearance “Keeping up with the Kardashians” this fall, because it looks like it’s done.

in contrast to Kanye West, who got a more frequent presence on camera due to his marriage on the long-term reality Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick’s girlfriend intends intentionally to step away from appearing in the show. Scott is likely to continue in his presence as the father of Kourtney children.

Sofia dropped the bomb during an appearance at the grand opening of the Marcell Von Berlin store in Los Angeles on Tuesday ET, and she has a very clear and specific reason why reality TV simply cannot be part of her resume.

“Well, because I want to act,” she said. “I have the feeling that I stopped things for a while because I was afraid of failing, but 2020 is (the year of) no fear. I am going to do acting very quickly.”

At the same time, it is not entirely clear why Sofia thinks she cannot take action and appear on “KUWTK” at the same time. It hasn’t hurt Kendall’s career as a model and budding actress. In fact, the models both appeared in “Ocean’s 8.” And Kanye West remains, well, Kanye West.

However, it is possible that it is just a matter of spending time. If she really wants to focus on her acting career, hollowing out time to film for “KUWTK” can take too much time for auditions and project availability.

The good news is that her time on the E! reality series can even help with her fast-growing career. “The roles that I am reading now look like me, so they are easy for me to play and I really enjoy it very much,” said Sofia.

That in fact means that her appearance on “KUWTK” was a good workout, because she also played someone who was very similar to her (we hope!) And got some time to become more comfortable in front of a camera.

Sofia is the daughter of Lionel Richie and the sister of reality star and actress Nicole Richie. She is certainly familiar with the spotlight in a famous family. But she is determined to forge her own path to success.

“I am very different from both my sister and my father, so I feel that I have navigated a bit in my lane and it was great for me,” the model said. In addition to her fast-growing modeling career, Sofia has expanded to include fashion design, the development of a line of swimwear in the summer and a full line in coordination with a British retailer.

She doesn’t really have to start her acting career yet, but the 21-year-old clearly knows what she wants. It helps that she comes in with a fan base and some name recognition. But above all, it’s great that she follows her passion.

“Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it,” she told ET. In other words, stay tuned to see what the future holds for Sofia Richie … just not to “Keep up with the Kardashians.”

