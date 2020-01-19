Why shouldn't you complain about video game delays?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 2020 has been all about delays so far (photo: Square Enix)

A reader responds to the large number of delays of the week and argues that they are often for very positive reasons.

In general, I have never understood the negativity surrounding each and every one of the news of a delayed game.

I remember feeling impatient when Grand Theft Auto 5 was delayed, and those few additional months felt like forever. But clearly that did not hinder anyone’s enjoyment once the game was in their hands, so, in hindsight, it would seem a rather trivial thing to worry about.

Until a game is on the shelves, any projected release date is only an objective based on current circumstances, and the development of any product can sometimes be unpredictable. Unexpected problems may arise, or even new opportunities, which makes it worthwhile to extend the development to launch the best possible version, not just the fastest.

But to hear some reactions, there are those who seem to feel that a sacrosanct vow has been violated, or they have the impression that a postponed release amounts to chaotic scenes in the studio: fire and sulfur, cats and dogs living together. nine full yards.

As if a late adjustment in the project’s time scale implies that it was doomed from the beginning, and what emerges in the future, charred and smoking, will inevitably be a disappointing experience that could not be solved any longer in the oven.

What happens sometimes, of course. But not to the extent that it should instill irrational fear in the hearts of the players at the mere mention of a delay. Some of the most praised launches of the medium have surely been partly achieved, not in spite of, the calculated extension granted to its gestation period.

The public hysteria that accompanies delay announcements does not form in a vacuum. Depending on where you get your news, what often does not help is for the media to frame reports like the game “suffering” a delay, often leading to the claim that “fans will be disappointed” to hear it. This tone obviously influences your audience and helps shape the speech online, producing a self-fulfilling prophecy of discontent and violent reaction, in contrast to a trail of mockery of the trolls eager to see that everything they don’t care about fades away. calls

Maybe it’s my priorities that are out of control, but these days when I hear that a game I’m interested in has been delayed, my reaction is simply: “OK, then. Let me know when I can play it.” The game has not been canceled, I can only enjoy a different day than I thought. Just a mess. Especially when, like so many players today, I already have an order book as long as Mr. Tickle’s arm.

It is possible that scary shareholders expect to see profits this quarter instead of the next and depending on the complexities of their own financial comings and goings, a lower payment could now be more important than a larger one later. But companies have the right to pursue longer-term profits when it makes sense to do so, and the rest of us rarely schedule our lives so dependently on the planned release of a video game … right?

It is obviously a blow when the new release date collides with that of another game that could divide the market or the time we commit to each title. However, that is a problem far from being inherent in the delays, since the industry continues to demonstrate with a disconcerting regularity. Sometimes, fans even find themselves wishing for a delay, just to create a space to breathe among the launches that have caught their attention, or to protect their favorite niche from being eaten alive by a more commercially proven opposition.

Nintendo guru Shigeru Miyamoto once said: “A delayed game is finally good, a hurried game is forever bad.” With the connectivity and hard drives of today’s consoles it may no longer be strictly true (or at least not necessarily), but in an Era when we all regret the ‘sell now, patch later’ approach to development of the game, it might be wise to be a little more understanding and supportive when companies take the time to do it right the first time, instead of forcing them to honor an arbitrary date on the calendar.

So, if you have a history of getting caught in the dismay of a delay, the next time you discover that you will have to wait for that next title a little longer, just relax. He will get his game when he is ready, and it will be much better for him. That is the point, after all.

Although, of course, if Yakuza 5 Remastered does not arrive next month, I will publish rotten turkey giblets on Sega HQ …

By reader Dynamite Headdy

