Why Should You Keep Your Eye on New Hampshire’s GOP Primary?

Here are the stories our panel of top policy reporters will look out for next week in this week’s Inside Politics forecast.

1. The Democratic turnout problem

If the Democrats had expected three years of President Donald Trump to be all they need to power their voters, Iowa would have proven they were wrong.

“Before the Iowa gatherings, there was a high expectation that there would be record numbers.” Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey said. Voter turnout was barely more than 25% lower than in 2008 when Barack Obama won.

“There are a couple of reasons that could help,” said Lucey. “Iowa tends to be more Republican. And there are many undecided voters who may play a role.”

Democratic Party leaders will be watching the turnout in New Hampshire very closely this week. Democrats “had record halftime participation in 2018 and they think that’s what they need to defeat President Trump,” Lucey said.

2. Biden’s impeachment baggage

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his fourth place in Iowa was a “slap in the face” and admitted that he would likely lose in New Hampshire as well. Daily chief of the Beast Washington office, Jackie Kucinich One reason could be that voters fear that Ukraine will become his version of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“When I was traveling around Iowa last week, I heard, among other things, that some voters would not support him because of President Trump’s smear campaign,” said Kucinich. “They weren’t mad at Joe Biden. They actually like him, but they were concerned that this problem clouded the water, as did other problems for Hillary Clinton in 2016.”

3. Trump’s primary democratic strategy

Trump doesn’t like to share the limelight – or the news cycle. Therefore, he sought to spread news in the states where Democrats are holding their first competitions.

“Trump was in Iowa a few days before the Iowa gatherings.” Toluse Olorunnipa, White House reporter for the Washington Post said. “He’s going to New Hampshire just before New Hampshire elementary school. What’s this about? The Republicans want to get involved in the democratic primary. They want to get some of the media attention from these primaries.”

Olorunnipa said the Trump campaign also hopes to “sow” disagreement within the party by calling supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“They want democratic elementary school to last as long as possible and be as bad as possible,” said Olorunnipa. “So I would expect more of this as we see the primaries continue.”

4. Corona virus response

The impeachment process and the Democratic primary have dominated the headlines in the first weeks of 2020. In Washington, the Trump administration is now focusing on the deadly corona virus that has infected around 35,000 people and killed more than 800 people.

“It is obviously a public health problem, but it also has some political problems for this president.” Michael Shear, New York Times White House correspondent said. The death toll includes an American who died last week in Wuhan, China, where the disease first occurred.

“This will put pressure on the president to act more aggressively. His instinct was based on his border security approach and was to initially block the travel of foreigners who have traveled to China but have not restricted American travel, ”said Shear. “Public health experts say this is unlikely to have a major impact on the spread of the virus.”

The question then is whether he will listen to the advice of the experts in his administration.

“As President, what you have to do when you’re dealing with something like a virus is listening to these public health experts,” said Shear. “These are the members of the bureaucracy who actually have experience with it. But his well-known contempt for what he calls the ‘deep state’ is unlikely to really help. ”

5. Trump & the Granite State

And from CNN chief correspondent John King:

Four years after his first win as a presidential candidate, New Hampshire appears ready this week to make a convincing statement about Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

A “cult” is what former Congressman Joe Walsh calls the GOP today – when Walsh dropped his 2020 primary challenge to the President after receiving only 1% support in Iowa.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld remains the “Never Trumpers” last hope. It’s worth taking a quick look Tuesday night that Weld is doing better than in the low single digits.

The last two times America had a one-term president whose incumbent was wounded in the New Hampshire area code. Ted Kennedy received 37% against President Jimmy Carter in 1980; Pat Buchanan also received 37% of the vote, which President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

These problems were a harbinger of general weakness for Carter and Bush. Trump has many other obstacles to re-election, but he relies on the state in which his winning streak started in 2016 to show that his grip on the GOP is extremely solid.