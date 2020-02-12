Why Salma Hayek threw water over Eminem Backstage at The Oscars

Salma Hayek dumped a glass of water Eminem at the Oscars … but only because she was so stressed.

The actress revealed on Instagram that she accidentally soaked the rapper at Sunday’s ceremony after she met him after his surprising performance.

“In these photos it may look like @Eminem and I are best friends,” Salma began with the photo (which really looked more like Eminem was a deer and she was the headlights), “but what really happened was that he walked offstage and I got ready to go on stage, I was so shocked to see him spilling water over him. “

“If you look into our faces, I look terrified and he looks terrified. While trying to wipe it off, I hugged him and said,” Nice to meet you Eminem – I’m a HUGE fan! ” because I am!”

The “Like A Boss” star confessed that she was “so disappointed that I made myself so ridiculous for him” … but then she read a Rolling Stone article (which was a pickup from a Variety interview) that cheered her up.

“Eminem you are the best !!!” she concluded.

In the interview, Eminem explained his unannounced performance of “Lose Yourself”, a full 17 years after the hit of the “8 Mile” OST won him the Oscar for the best original song … which certainly seemed to catch a lot at night of the public – and indeed social media – overwhelmed.

“I thought maybe, because I didn’t get a chance to do it at that moment, maybe it would be cool,” he said, adding that he had just performed it a few weeks earlier at the Grammy it was a good idea back in the day – plus he had no idea he was going to win. He also denied the opportunity to act because he refused to make a censored version, pointing out that the song is actually one of his most beautiful curses.

Instead of being present, he remembered: “I think I was just home with my daughter – and I didn’t watch it either. At that time, Hailie had to be in school early in the morning, so (I was asleep). “

But when asked if he was enjoying his late Oscar spotlight, he immediately stared back when he answered, “Absolutely – I have to hug Salma Hayek!”

