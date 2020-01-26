Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said that Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states in the country because of God’s blessings that come from the prayers of Christians.

Speaking during the 2020 city-wide diocesan mega crusade of the Northern Niger Delta Diocese in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike said that relative peace in Rivers State was because God had honored the prayers of God’s servants.

He said: “Throughout the past year, despite security concerns in the country, Rivers State has remained relatively peaceful. The security of Rivers State is not due to the security agencies, but to the empowerment of God.

“The peace that comes from God is necessary for all business activities to flourish and for people to engage in education.”

Governor Wike said his administration will continue to partner with the Church to help develop the state.

He noted that Rivers State remains a Christian state and will continue to perform exploits for the good of the people.

“You have heard this many times before and I will repeat it here in front of thousands of faithful Anglican Christians. Rivers State is a Christian state.

“No matter the intimidation and the plot, we will continue to declare that Rivers State is a Christian state. We are reaping God’s blessing, ”he said.

Governor Wike urged Christian Faithful not to give in to their prayers for peace, security and the development of the state.

The Governor of Rivers State congratulated the leadership of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic for providing the location for the very important city-wide crusade.

He hailed the Anglican Diocese of the North Niger Delta for the city-wide crusade that blessed the souls of thousands of residents.