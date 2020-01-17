





This is FRESH AIR. I’m David Bianculli, editor of the website TV Worth Watching, in the place of Terry Gross. Elaine Pagels, a professor of religion at Princeton University, has made it her task to ask a number of big, tricky questions, such as why look at ancient texts, beliefs and practices at a time when scientists have made so many breakthroughs about the nature and origin of the universe? But after two family tragedies, her questions became deeply personal. In 1987 her life was destroyed by the death of her son, Mark, at the age of 6 1/2, after a long illness. Then, just over a year after what she thought was the worst loss she could imagine, her husband, Heinz Pagels, a theoretical physicist and the executive director of the New York Academy of Sciences, died in a rock climbing accident. Her long period of mourning led to her book “Why Religion?: A Personal Story,” which combined memoirs and biblical science to reflect on how she found and lost faith, but kept searching. “Why religion?” will be in paperback next week. Elaine Pagels eventually found comfort and meaning in ancient Jewish and Christian texts and in the meditation methods she was taught by Trappist monks. She is best known for her writings about the Gnostic Gospels, the Christian texts that were omitted in the canon because they were considered heretics. Terry Gross spoke with her in 2018.

Elaine Pagels, welcome to FRESH AIR. You write, many of us have left religious institutions behind and prefer to identify themselves as spiritual, not religious. You say, I did both, had faith and lost, joined groups and left them. To my own surprise, I went back and wanted to understand what was happening and explore the stories, poetry, music, and art that are part of religious traditions. You grew up in a secular family and you write that religion really made your father angry. Why?

ELAINE PAGELS: Yes, it made him angry because he was raised by fierce Presbyterian parents who apparently spoke a lot about hell and damnation, and he wanted to get out of it as quickly as possible. So when he heard about Darwin, he just left the whole ship and said, that’s for people who aren’t trained, not for people like us. So he wanted to distance himself from that, became a scientist and said: this is the way to find the truth.

GROS: Have you become a skeptic about religion?

PAGES: I didn’t grow up a skeptic. The family was a cultural Protestant. So sometimes my mother took us to a Methodist church that meant me well and, in fact, seemed pretty boring to that church. And it didn’t have a huge impact.

GROS: Well, you were born again at the age of 15 after some friends convinced you – you lived in Palo Alto, and some friends convinced you to go to San Francisco with them to hear Billy Graham as part of his crusade for Christ. What year do you think that was?

PAGELS: That was great. I think it was the end of the 50s. I was a teenager. I didn’t know what I started. I thought it might be interesting. And I thought it was very powerful. And that was a big surprise. And of course, as you say, it really shocked my parents when they heard that I really jumped into it.

GROSS: You have joined the other side.

(LAUGHTER)

PAGES: Well, born again – I mean, that was probably their worst nightmare – evangelical Christianity. What I realized is that there is a lot of power in that kind of belief that Billy Graham expressed, who was articulated by the music. There were 18,000 people in Candlestick Park, a sports arena. It was an overwhelming experience. And to my surprise, Billy Graham spoke about the United States in a way I had never heard of. So that struck me deeply.

GROSS: What did he say that you were so struck?

PAGELS: Well, first of all, he said that what he preached would sound very strange to intellectuals and academics. And that is the world in which I grew up because my father was in that world. And it really did. He first of all condemned America because it had driven its most brilliant sons – of course, when he was only thinking of men to do this – into science to build larger nuclear weapons. And this is only decades after Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And to hear him talk about America, about nuclear weapons used against the Japanese, about slavery and segregation, I was completely addicted because I had never heard anyone speak that way, and it sounded accurate.

GROS: And were there spiritual things that he said that also spoke to you?

PAGES: Yes. He also appealed to someone who had just turned 15. He said you can have a new life now. You can be born again. You can break with the boundaries of the world you live in – to me it was Palo Alto in the suburbs – and find a kind of burglary in a new universe, a much larger canvas, and a new family. And I thought, wow. I – that was an irresistible invitation.

GROS: You know, it’s interesting that death tested your faith quickly. You know, you also searched for art and music and poetry for a sense of greater significance.

PAGES: Yes.

GROS: And a good friend of yours, Paul, was a painter and he taught you about painting and you were very close. And then he was killed in a car accident. He was a passenger …

PAGES: Yes.

GROSS: … In the car. And that tested your faith because of things your fellow Christian friends told you. What were some of those things?

PAGES: I went back to my evangelical friends. My friend Paul who was killed was 16 in high school. And when I went back to the evangelical church, my friends were very sympathetic and they said, oh, that’s terrible. Was he born again? And I said, no, he was Jewish. And then they looked at me stunned and said, “Well, then he’s in hell.” And I thought what? That has nothing to do with what has attracted me to this kind of community, this kind of belief – God loves you, all that. It has nothing to do with that. It is antithetic. And I felt completely alone, walked away and never went back.

GROSS: So a little detour here, because this is the part of your story that crosses with Jerry Garcia. And I thought what? Elaine Pagels knew Jerry Garcia before he was in The Grateful Dead? That just shocked me. So…

PAGES: (Laughter).

GROSS: … Was he involved in that car accident?

PAGES: Yes. He had been to Palo Alto, played music, hung in different places – Ken Kesey’s house in Los Trancos Woods and in the city. And he was older than the rest of us. But those of us in high school who knew that group were fascinated. He was a brilliant guitarist and he taught us all kinds of music that we had never heard of. So I didn’t know him very closely, but he was very much part of that group. When my friend Paul was killed in a car accident, it came from a party where Jerry and Alan Trist, who were – later his business manager – were in the car, as well as two other people. And Jerry was actually thrown out of the windshield. And Alan, I think, broke his back, or he had a terrible accident. And so we became rather good friends afterwards, because after the accident we spent time together with a few other friends who knew each other before.

GROSS: You speculate in the book that The Grateful Dead was partially mentioned because he survived this car accident and Paul did not. Do you have any proof that that was really the source of the band’s name?

PAGES: Yes. I speculated that. It seemed obvious to me. And later I read something about it. I never saw him again, I mean, after he formed the group. That was years later. But I saw in a biography of the group that he said the accident woke him up and made him realize that he had no endless time. And he had to get serious. And so, as I understand it, the name of the group came from that accident.

So a question you’ve always had – and this question is reflected throughout your book – is, why does religion continue to exist? Why does religion exist with everything we now know about science? And what do we want from it? It is not a question that you can answer in the course of an interview. But along the same lines, you know, you are a historian of religion. So whether you practice a specific religion or not, you are immersed in the text of Judaism, Christianity. Your deceased husband, Heinz Pagels, was a theoretical physicist and studied chaos theory. You can …

PAGES: Yes.

GROS: … Talking about some of the similarities and differences between how you approached similar questions about how the world works and finding meaning in life? – he, from his point of view as a theoretical physicist studying chaos theory and you, from your point of view, studying the great religious texts or at least …

PAGES: That is …

GROS: … Some large religious texts.

PAGELS: The question I started asking – after leaving that church for years, I thought there was something powerful about that – what was it? Was it about Christianity? Was it about religion? What was it? Part of it, Terry, was a kind of emotionally charged imaginative language spoken in these traditions – you know? – and wasn’t really spoken at home. It was also based on the assumption that science was somehow equivalent to religion.

Years later, when I met Heinz, he said to me, why religion? Why do you do something that has no impact in the real world? And I said, why do you do elementary particles? And we laughed and argued and realized that we were both looking for a fundamental way to understand our experience. And what I came to see, living together with this great scientist and great man, was that he understood that physics does not answer metaphysical questions. And religions are a different kind of paradigm, an imaginative paradigm that talks about meaning in a way that scientists cannot and cannot do. And so these are complementary. I started to understand that. And that is one of the reasons that the religious traditions are not outdated.

GROSS: I want to go back to your personal story. You and your husband had a baby after they tried to conceive and then received fertility treatment. So you gave birth to a son, but he was born with a serious heart problem that would require surgery after he had reached the age of 1 and was strong enough to undergo surgery. The operation seemed to go well, but you later discovered that he still had a fatal problem, pulmonary hypertension. You were told that it was fatal, that sooner or later it would eventually lead to an early death. Your son died when he was 6 1/2. So you loved your son for 6 1/2 years knowing he wouldn’t live long. And instead of planning his future – when you looked into the future, you saw his death. And when he died, you felt guilty, although it sounds like you’ve done everything to give him the maximum amount of love and care. Why do you think you felt guilty?

PAGES: That is a good question because parents who get a very difficult diagnosis of a child will do everything. And doctors will do everything. They do their utmost to try to treat a child with things like that. And yet, what I was reading at the time – of course I was just terrified about this, because it is more important for a parent than our own lives, you know, that our children survive. And yet we could do nothing. That feeling of helplessness was almost unbearable. And I realized that I felt guilty about it. And yet at a certain critical point in my son’s treatment, I realized that the guilt only masked something that was much deeper and much more painful than guilt. And what it masked was the fact that we were helpless, that we could do nothing. We had no input. As long as I felt guilty, I felt, well, at least it’s my fault or I have some freedom of choice in something that is more important to me than my own life. But if I don’t have a desk, I mean, that’s almost unbearable. And I realized that I’d rather feel guilty than helpless. It is a choice that I made unconsciously, and I think many people do that because the feeling that we cannot do anything and we have no input is greater than we can tolerate.

GROS: After your son died, some people said to you, your faith must have supported you. What was your reaction when people said that to you?

PAGELS: When people said that, I thought, I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have never felt further than anything that they then called faith in a time of intense sorrow. I felt extremely remote. And I was wondering, you know, how can you go through this? How can you survive? I wasn’t sure I could do that.

GROS: In the story of Jesus, you know, the story is that God sacrificed the life of his son. So put that in your words.

PAGES: Well, I remember that after our son died, I went to the Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York to talk to people there about the service that we would have. And I heard someone preparing for Easter – it was just before Easter – talking about God who loved the world so much that he gave his only son to save the world from sin or something. And I just thought that every god who did that should be crazy. I mean, that makes no sense. Our only son had just died. How can you do that for whatever reason?

Now I understand why it is historically said. I understand how it is structured that way. But I noticed as a dissonance that this was somehow a sacrifice and something that would be wanted. What I later found in one of the secret texts from the discoveries in Upper Egypt with the gospel of Thomas was a text called the gospel of truth. And it has a very different perspective. It does not see suffering as a kind of breeding, as something that you learn, as a deepening of your faith. I don’t like to say good things about suffering. I don’t like suffering. It is very painful.

But this other text does not speak of suffering as if it is a kind of beautiful state that can teach you a spiritual lesson. I think that kind of piety is overrated. It would certainly have been that for me. But this rather spoke about the fact that when people suffer, there is a potential in that awful complex of mourning experiences to open up to other people in a deeper way that it can demonstrate our connection to all other people. And for me that is – that feels precise. And I am grateful for that.

GROSS: On the first anniversary of your husband’s death, you went to Colorado, where he was killed in a rock climbing accident and where you used to be summer, and you meditated with the Trappist monks with whom you had befriended there. And you say that you used to have a band loop in mind in which your husband fell from the cliff to the rocks below. And that’s where the band would stop and start again. So you had a constant image of him falling to the rocks, but that’s as far as the image went.

PAGES: Yes.

GROS: But when you meditated with the Trappist monks, that image continued to exist in your mind and you actually saw your husband hit your rocks. What do you think it was about meditating with the monks who promoted that image? And what was it like to live with that image instead of having it end before the moment of impact?

PAGES: That is a good question. The loop started as soon as I heard about the accident. It seemed to go – it seemed to scroll through my imagination every few seconds and then every five seconds and maybe 10 or 20. A year later it was less common, but it was often there. When I entered the chapel with Theophane (ph), whose name means that God manifests – an extraordinary monk – and we meditated for about an hour, there was a great sense of support in the silence of that communal meditation. And I felt that I dared – this was not a conscious choice – I had the feeling that I let that image go where it went, to actually represent the whole accident.

To me it felt like I was actually seeing it happen, although, as I later told a counselor, I was told by one of my friends – a mourning counselor – she said, well, people don’t really think anyone has died. They don’t really believe anyone has died until they can imagine the entire event. And when someone dies, for example in a plane crash, it is very difficult to do that.

So somehow I think we should be able to imagine as much as possible and experience what happened, because it is a constant concern for people in mourning. And when that happened, it was shocking. It was also a kind of release, because that happened. I told the funeral director, well, everything about it seemed perfectly realistic except that there was so much blood. That could not have been realistic. And she looked at me and said, that’s what happens in this kind of accident.

GROS: So once you had completed such an image with the moment of impact and the blood, did the tape loop stop?

PAGES: That’s an interesting question, Terry. I hadn’t thought of it. It was certainly never as obsessive as before. I’m not going through that loop now.

GROS: You write, we blame ourselves if we suffer. Suffering feels like punishment, as if we are being punished for something. Did you go through that?

PAGES: Oh yes. I mean, I was reading anthropologists too. That quote, which feels suffering as punishment, comes from an anthropologist and then another who wrote about the accidental death of his young wife when they worked together in the Philippines. She also fell off a cliff and was killed. He speaks of guilt and he says that Western people grew up in the Jewish and Christian tradition, in which the story of Genesis says that we only die because Adam sinned. In other words, people are guilty. If we were not guilty, we would not die. I think that is scientifically ridiculous. But psychologically (laughter) it is quite powerful. And he said, there is another reaction that masks it, which is also anger. And he spoke about that. So the turmoil of feelings is very complicated, as everyone in that situation knows. And we had to struggle with it, try to untangle it, try to deal with it, and then let it go somehow.

GROS: So you talked about meditation, about prayer. Where are you now in terms of your religious life?

PAGES: I love my work because it allows me to explore the religious life of countless people in countless ages and in different traditions. I think there are important elements in my experience that resonate with what I hear in the Jewish, Christian, and Buddhist traditions. I think about it as Marianne Moore says about poetry. She talks about poetry as imaginary gardens with real toads in it.

And I think, well, the gardens are imaginary like the Garden of Eden, but there are human realities in the story that I connect to, exactly like, you know, you and I would connect with the real truth, say in a poem, in fiction, in music. And it touches us deeply, although the poem and fiction may not be literally true. When you are dealing with this type of experience, they cannot be articulated in a direct way. You know, as Emily Dickinson said, you tell the truth, but tell it diagonally, you know? You have to place it in metaphor or in silence or in a kind of image or story.

GROS: So you find the stories powerful and meaningful, but you don’t necessarily believe in God. Is that a good description?

PAGES: I don’t do that – ask people to believe in God. You know, Terry, I think that belief is overrated. Talking about religions as if they are about faith, takes an image that is essentially forged in the Christian tradition and applies it to Judaism, applies it to Buddhism or Hinduism. And in other traditions, faith is not so much the focal point as practice – praying, saying the Shama or going to worship, participating with others in certain acts, prayer.

Those things that I think are more meaningful to me than sets of beliefs. I respond as I do, because Christianity in particular in the 4th century was formulated as a series of doctrines in the Nicene Creed, as you know. And you know, that is all very nice for the 4th century, but I don’t think that is a fascinating statement for me. So I don’t think so – for me it feels so much about what you believe, but how you relate to these traditions, how you live in them and how you share them with other people. But that is why it doesn’t just appeal to a tradition.

GROS: So if you describe your version of religion as a practice, there are things – are there rituals or ceremonies or prayers from any religion that are part of your practice, or do you see, like, scholarship as practice – like, understand and make connections as practice?

PAGES: I do it all (laughter). I love science and research. It is a beautiful part of my life. I often go to an episcopal church. I love the music. I – the person who is a priest there, is a man of spiritual depth, whom I greatly appreciate. I go to yoga almost every day. That is a physical and also contemplative exercise – sometimes meditating. I walk through the forest, see my friends – I would say anything. I do not mean that this is the case – it is all part of a very mosaic of different parts of your life. But I do feel that looking for what I would call a spiritual dimension and entering into it is something that is very important to my life. That’s why I said – when people say, are you religious? I say yes, incorrigible. That doesn’t mean I know you go to church every day. It means that I am extremely susceptible to what you spoke about earlier – the music, the rituals, the traditions, the prayers I find there and also the prayers we make. I wrote about making rituals, and many people do that. Many artists do that. And what many artists do feels very closely related to what I am talking about.

GROS: You end your book with a Jewish prayer. Blessed are you, Lord God of the universe, that you have brought us to life to see this day. What does that mean to you?

PAGES: As I wrote, it is very surprising to me that I feel alive for a long time after these events. The children I had to raise are alive and well, that people can recover from things that seemed impossible to recover. I saw other people go into despair. And that seemed like a real possibility. I didn’t want to go there (laughter). I wanted to find an alternative, find a way to live with hope and joy and courage. And that prayer speaks of that kind of isolation and fear coming. It talks about gratitude for how we get through things.

GROS: Well, Elaine Pagels, I want to thank you very much for talking to us and for thinking about your life, your sorrow, the role of religion in your life as a scholar and just as a person. And thanks for writing your book.

PAGES: Well, thank you. I really enjoyed talking to you about it.

