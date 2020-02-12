Why raise ‘Azadi’ slogans when the country is already free, says Foreign Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad interviewed protesters on Wednesday to raise ‘azadi’ slogans while the country is already free, and publicly denied opposition to ‘humiliating’ constitutional bodies.

He said freedom of expression is exercised in the country under Article 19 (1) of the Constitution, but recalled “reasonable restrictions” on that freedom.

“Nowadays we hear slogans of ‘azadi-azadi’ in some places. Azadi of what? The country is free. People criticize the government. They can choose anyone or vote. Some of them are even Gherao universities and also hate to the police. What about azadi? “Prasad said on Twitter.

In his speech to the Times Now Summit, the senior BJP leader said: “Your freedom is up to the level at which you even run your university, even fight with the police. From whom do you want freedom? This question needs to be discussed” .

He also accused the opposition of filing “covert” public interest disputes with an agenda to lead the country through the corridors of the Supreme Court.

Prasad threw congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his series of accusations against the government and constitutional bodies.

“Who condemned the India Election Commission? Who publicly mocked the CAG? Who made oblique remarks against the Supreme Court? Who makes this kind of accusation against the media because Rahul Gandhi cannot face you (the government) directly?”

“Who has compromised the integrity of Indian forces and other institutions? Who sought evidence from Balakot? These are very disturbing moments in Indian politics,” he said.

The Union minister also affected those personalities who had offered to return their prizes in protest against the government.

“I want to ask those who are so enthusiastic about the occasional and selective Award Wapsi program why they are silent when young Hindu girls are raped and minorities are forced to convert in Pakistan? Does their plight not excite them?” Prasad said.

