Why Pokemon Home is too expensive

After months of teasing, Nintendo has finally revealed details of Pokemon Home, their new cloud-based Pokemon storage system. Unfortunately, it’s quite disappointing for the price.

In all honesty, Pokemon Home offers some cool features. Similar to Pokemon Bank – the old Pokemon storage system for 3DS – Pokemon Home works like … well, at home, for Pokemon from all your previous games. This means that with Pokemon Home, you can transfer your favorite monster from Pokemon Bank, Pokemon Go, Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Let’s Go Eevee and Pokemon Sword & Shield, essentially allowing you to bring any Pokémon you already have had on your Nintendo Switch. There are however some captures.

The Pokemon Company

On the one hand, the majority of transfers are one-way. Aside from Sword & Shield, which Pokemon Home is compatible with (as long as a given Pokémon exists in Sword & Shield), once you send a Pokémon to Pokemon Home, you can never return it to its original game . The other exceptions are the Pokemon Let’s Go games, which allow you to return Pokémon unless you never transfer them to Sword & Shield, in which case they too cannot return.

Despite the compatibility issues, Pokemon Home also offers great trading features, including the ability to request specific Pokémon from a global audience and a “Pokémon Judge” function that allows players to check the strength of their Pokémon. But the real shining gem of Pokemon Home is its revamped National Dex, which will include multiple Pokedex entries across different Pokemon games and special entries for the Mega and Gigantamax forms. Players can even check Pokémon moves and search by abilities.

The problem is that all of this, while nice to have in one place, comes at a considerably high price for what is offered. While Pokemon Bank was available on the 3DS for $ 4.99 a year, Pokemon Home is expected to cost $ 2.99 a month or $ 15.99 for an annual rebate. In addition, Pokemon Home only works with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which adds an additional $ 3.99 per month or $ 19.99 per year. Ultimately, if you mainly use your Switch for Pokemon, you pay around $ 36 a year to access Pokemon Home.

Pokemon Home has a free “Basic” version for people who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription but don’t want to pay almost double for Pokemon storage; it is however useless at the limit. While the “Premium” Pokemon Home service allows players to deposit up to 6,000 Pokemon, the basic plan only allows a meager 30. Basic subscribers are also prohibited from using the judge, host trading rooms and, most importantly, transfer from Pokemon Bank (which probably houses the vast majority of long-time player monsters).

If all the features included with Pokemon Home were truly new, then there could be an argument for the Premium price. But world trade and “Judging” are available in Sword and Shield, and if the judgment in Pokemon Home is an improved version, there is no reason not to implement it in the game. People have already paid 60 $. So at the end of the day, players spend $ 15.99 a year on a necessary transfer function and an updated Pokedex … assuming they already use Nintendo Switch Online.

Of course, $ 36 a year isn’t an exorbitant amount of money, and if transferring your most expensive Pokémon from game to game is important to you, then it’s money well spent . At the same time, Nintendo charges a lot more for Pokemon Home compared to Pokemon Bank, although it provides no real justification for the functionality, feels like a blow to Pokemon fans for life.

