Why Peter thinks The Bachelor Women Drama is good

The bachelor generally has no shortage of drama, but this season with Peter Weber handing out the roses, things seem particularly tense between his participants. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Peter focused on the constant quarrels between the ladies competing for his heart.

“It’s obvious that you don’t like that when you go through the whole experience, but I kept looking back on it. That drama showed that this works. And if all the women got along well, they probably weren’t super in me “If it was too easy, it would not have been a good thing. So, yes, it certainly disturbed a number of things,” Peter said. Lara Spencer on Good Morning America.

Spencer asked the reality star pilot to confirm that the drama had indeed disrupted his TV dating process and he said, “Yes, there is no doubt.”

“I went through it and just did my best to traverse that drama as well as possible and make the best decisions I could at that time,” he said.

Regarding the warning he received from Shiann, Peter gave a warning that not everyone who remains is who they say they are.

“That’s not what you want to hear right after a rose ceremony. I was so confident at the time. I knew what I wanted to do, of course I canceled that ceremony earlier, I didn’t want to postpone the inevitable. She comes up and tells me that and I’m just like, “Are you kidding me?” and then she leaves! I can’t even ask her any more, “said Peter.

Looking at the show’s life has led Peter to question some of his decisions, he said, but at the time, dating all those women is not easy. “I know I’ve made so many mistakes, and I’m sorry guys, it’s just very, very difficult. If there’s anything, I might want me to put my foot down a bit more in certain situations,” he said and commented. that he likes to see the good in people. “That’s just me.”

The bachelor is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. A special edition will be broadcast on Wednesday 5 February on ABC.