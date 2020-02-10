Why Pete Buttigieg speaks about the New Hampshire deficit – Mother Jones

On Saturday in a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire, the former Rep. Annie Kuster asked a question from a fish bowl and started reading it aloud to Pete Buttigieg. “Okay, Pete, a classic New Hampshire question,” she said, adding that it was “important to all of us, even though Washington stopped paying attention.”

The participant wanted to know what Buttigieg thought about ‘the shortage’.

“I think it’s time for my party to be much more comfortable talking about the deficit,” Buttigieg said. “Because we now have a president from a party who talked a lot about fiscal responsibility, with a shortage of trillion dollars and no plan in sight for what we could do about it.”

“And yes,” he continued, “this should concern progressives, who are not in the habit of talking too much or worrying about the debt.” Buttigieg argued that the growing deficit “investments in safety net and health and infrastructure would repression and education programs, ‘make it harder to finance economic stimulus programs if the economy demands it, and – in a conversation that may sound familiar to people who remember what life was like in 2011 – young people who’ might be here when some are hurt of these tax time bombs are starting to go off. “

It was a bit surprising – in my time on the campaign track this year, I really didn’t hear much about the deficit, an object of Republican fixation during the Obama presidency that was used as justification for various force measurements on the debt ceiling, but it appears during the Trump administration have largely disappeared from sight. Maybe Buttigieg spoke to the cuff and we shouldn’t read too much about it. But then, again, at a town hall on Sunday in Nashua, Buttigieg very easily received almost exactly the same question from the fish bowl.

“How important is the deficit for you?”

Buttigieg’s eyes lit up as he answered. “Important – that’s the short answer,” he said. “And I think it’s time for my party to be a lot more comfortable to own this issue. Because we’ve seen what happened to this president – a shortage of trillion dollars, and his allies in Congress don’t care. So we have to do something about it! “

“It is not fashionable in progressive circles, I think, to talk too much about debt,” he acknowledged. But Buttigieg was there to offer some hard truths.

The idea that progressives don’t really care is strange, given the Obama government’s emphasis on reducing the deficit (Obamacare reduced it!), And how much time it spent trying to make a “big bargain” for social Democrats spent much of those eight years over deficits, partly because Republicans spent much of that time pretending that Democrats weren’t, when current speaker Nancy Pelosi implemented pay-as-you-go rules that make it compulsory for bills to be paid in the House, and Pelosi has already indicated that PAYGO will be back in a Democratic government, and Democrats have been the tax hawks in recent decades.

But the New Hampshire open primary causes a wave of moderate and conservative independents on election day, and Buttigieg – who reckons with the prevalence of “future former Republicans” during his meeting – may think that he might benefit from a little lefty-bashen , real or imagined.