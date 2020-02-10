Why people still love their paper cards

by Edward C. Baig

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Even if the navigation always points towards GPS, you will never tear a few people off their paper maps.

In Northern New Jersey, Stephanie Kivett Ohnegian has an atlas in her car because “there are places where the GPS signal doesn’t work” or “the route is ridiculous”.

In Portland, Oregon, Kimberly Davis has paper cards in her go bag just in case.

And in Newport Beach, California, Christine McCullough has another practical reason to leave the once ubiquitous, thick, spiral-bound Thomas Guides in their car. While the children are preparing for their driving tests, their edict is “no phones”.

Few people would reject the fact that, despite all its shortcomings, GPS can be a stroke of luck if we get lost – provided it wasn’t GPS that got us off course at all.

The same applies to Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze.

And these apps are constantly being developed.

Apple has just delivered a redesigned Apple Maps experience where the company is aiming for faster and more accurate navigation and more comprehensive views of streets, buildings, parks, airports, shopping centers, etc.

Apple has introduced a new Look Around feature that is similar to Google’s Street View feature. With high-resolution photos you can see what big cities look like.

As part of its 15th birthday, Google is introducing an updated look of Google Maps on iOS and Android devices and adding new features, e.g. For example, some transit drivers can determine whether their bus or train is likely to be warmer or colder.

As digital navigation tools help us get where we are, Google Maps is also trying to influence where we are. According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, “one of the next boundaries for maps will be to help the billions of people who live without a physical address get a digital address” using latitude and longitude coordinates instead of a street address As he says, let more people access banking and emergency services, get personal mail and deliveries, and help others find and patronize their businesses.

San Francisco market researcher Grand View Research estimated the global digital card market at $ 5.6 billion in 2018. The company expects the market to continue to expand through 2025 with an average annual growth rate of 12.1%.

Where do printed maps go?

Paper cards are still selling

“Are you still producing or selling paper cards?” This question from the retired New York marketing manager Michael Lissauer is a symbol of our daily trust in digital navigation. “Unlike in a history lesson, Europe before World War II, who needs a paper card?”

It may surprise Lissauer and others that the answer to the question is yes. You are actually on the rise. According to NPD BookScan, sales of printed maps and street atlases in the US had an average annual growth rate of 10% for five years. In 2019, sales increased by 7% compared to the previous year.

Tony Rodono must have heard it all. He owns and operates The Map Shop. “We have had a retail location in Charlotte, North Carolina for about 30 years, and someone comes to us every day and says,” How in the world can you stay in business? “

The Map Shop is not only in business, but is also being moved to a larger facility to produce three-dimensional “relief maps” that are vacuum-formed over a shape to better represent the topography of an area.

Some of the older generation of The Map Shop customers are skeptical of GPS. “They have a flip phone that they have stowed in the glove box with their card for emergencies,” he says. But he sees fewer and fewer customers who match this description.

AAA members can still go to a branch and request a TripTik. The spiral bound notebooks are filled with fold-out maps that track the route to their final destination. An AAA agent marks the route with a marker and points out sights, restaurants and possibly overnight accommodations. Usually you also go out with tour books.

As a guide to the digital age, people today can order TripTiks that first appeared in 1937 online or via the AAA app and create a digital version.

Dave Arland is still visiting an AAA branch before a big car ride. The PR manager from Indiana emphasizes: “The high-resolution printed map is simply unbeatable! Furthermore, printed maps have no settings like Siri, Google or others!”

“I’m a paper girl all the way,” says Cindi Gildard, an accountant at Chase Leavitt in Portland, Maine. “I’m not a navigator. I wouldn’t know how to use GPS if there is one in my vehicle.”

Instead, Gildard relies on the “great” “Maine Atlas and Gazetteer”, which shows “old little gravel roads and bridges that have been washed out”. The location indicator uses dotted lines to indicate areas in the hinterland where you need four-wheel drive.

No signal? No problem. No battery required

Kendra Ensor, vice president of marketing for Rand McNally in Chicago, says the company saw an increase in Road Atlas sales about five years ago. “After all, a printed atlas doesn’t need batteries, satellite signals, or cell signals,” she says.

Fear of exhausted batteries or a stained cover is a major reason many of the people who responded to US social media TODAY said why they still use paper cards.

“When we were in Nebraska with all the floods last year, a paper map would have been helpful when Apple and Google Maps asked us to go down a flooded street,” said Barb Gonzalez, a travel photographer and writer from Bend, Oregon.

However, there are a variety of other reasons for printed maps, from carefully curated collections for historical or scientific purposes to artistic representations to the random holdings of recent trips.

David Rumsey’s collection of over 150,000 cards is at Stanford University. For over 30 years he collected atlases, wall maps, globes, school geographies, pocket maps and sea maps from the period around 1550.

For community planners, real estate agents and engineers, for example, paper cards are just a tool.

“Suddenly we have these directions in our pockets and everyone seems to have forgotten that all of these other maps exist, although they’re clearly being used regularly,” said Daniel Huffman, cartographer and honorary member at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. “I don’t think there is much that can be done for paper cards against paper newspapers or paper books.”

Data protection: paper cards don’t tell stories

To the extent that people are angry about privacy, they are not captured on paper cards.

Apple now emphasized data protection as part of its rollout for the latest version of Apple Maps: for example, no sign-in is required, and data collected by Maps while using the app, including search terms, navigation routing and traffic information, is required to be hidden behind random numbers identifiers.

When you navigate anywhere with Google Maps, every movement is often logged. This is then displayed in Google’s controversial feature to enable location history. If you want more privacy, you can activate incognito mode, which prevents Google from storing your Google Maps search and navigation activities in your Google account. The downside is that you lose some personalization features, such as restaurant recommendations and traffic information.

Plan with paper cards

It’s just about unfolding a card and laying it flat on a table. It is visceral and visual at the same time. You get the size, momentum, and perspective that are usually missing when you stare at a smaller screen or wait for the voice to tell you when to make the next turn.

You can mark this map as you scroll over it for websites you may want to visit. It could be that a trip will soon be undertaken, or it could be the only manifestation of the dream of a trip that is in your hand beyond the map.

“My dividing line: paper maps for planning and GPS during transportation,” says Marty Levine in Vancouver, Canada.

For some people, a card is a memory. It revives something else, perhaps a cherished and tangible reminder of places you have visited or where you once lived, or it serves to represent the ancestral connections, such as where your parents or grandparents were born.

“My husband and I drove through Portugal on a paper map during our honeymoon (2017),” says Andrea Schneider, who lives in Austin. The couple highlighted their route in orange and yellow to mark alternating days.

At night, they checked the “spectacular” high-speed toll roads and many tunnels they had passed and planned the route the next day. Schneider says the map gave them deeper insight into the country’s typography and highway system.

“This” old school “approach to an international road trip was more interesting, reliable, and fun than ever based on Google Maps,” she says.

The card is currently hidden in a box with other memorabilia from the trip to Portugal, and Schneider plans to frame it one day.

“It’s a beautiful keepsake that can’t really be recovered from a GPS.”

In this rapidly evolving digital world, paper cards create a sense of permanence. Roads and paths are sure to change, and usually no printed map can keep up with this speed. However, printed maps are not just about planning where to go next. It’s also about where you have been.

Google Maps marks the 15-year milestone with new functions

(c) 2020 U.S. Today



Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Quote:

Back to the page, GPS: Why people still love their paper cards (2020 February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-gps-people-paper.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.