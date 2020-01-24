Why Parasite Deserves to Win Best Oscar Over Joker Film

Imagine a world where art is rewarded without taking borders into account. Subtitles are not a problem. Stories, when told in a global context, are not judged by the nationalities they represent, but if the story is told, executed and well executed. Imagine, then, if there are Oscars which do not take place in Hollywood but perhaps in another world center (Dubai, even) which honors not only the Americans or the British artists on an equal footing, but stories that are told beautifully all over the world. .

But these are just fantasies. Right now, the closest thing to making it clear to the Oscars why it doesn’t really need a “ foreign language film ” category to reward a feature film written in a way that completely captivates audiences is Parasite, a Korean feature film that tells a story that is honest, brutal and compassionate.

Bong Joon-Ho, at the Golden Globes 2020, said: “Once you have overcome the barrier of an inch in height of the subtitles, you will discover many incredible films”. Joon-Ho won the Best Foreign Language Film Award at the Golden Globes and was named Best Director.

The 1917 Sam Mendes War Film won the Best Drama Award, and Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker were nominated. In this year’s Oscars, Parasite is nominated alongside Joker for Best Director and Best Film. While the Joker’s biggest problem was that he was not responsible enough, the idea that Joker and Parasite are considered rivals is entirely laughable. Parasite is a film far superior to Joker and if Parasite loses, it will be added to the list of bad decisions made by the Academy. (This year alone, the main snobs were Jennifor Lopez for Hustlers and Lupita Nyongo for us.)

Bong Joon Ho’s film is as original as possible while Phillips’ film is a mix of Taxi Driver and The Shining. The violence in Phillips’ film is placed without great reason and the creation of the character of Fleck can be mainly attributed to the representation of Phoenix. The parasite, on the other hand, uses violence as a punishment and not as a reward. At the climax of the film, the fate of the characters is sealed by him, not raised by him. At no time does Joon Ho glorify or embellish wealth or poverty. The rich manor is haunted by dimly lit angles which are often ominous. Kims, in their misery, are not saints and do not live as such. The moral depravity of the Kims and the disconnected complacency of the Parks constitute a striking contrast, which is not embarrassed by the fact that the entire film is in a foreign language.

Joker, meanwhile, takes the story beaten by the eyebrows of the deranged man and pepper it with a lot of blood and anger to make him look “upset”. From a previous comic book, the story of how Arthur Fleck became a dreaded villain is not original and not at all revolutionary. If there had been an Oscar for the best tributes, of course, Joker would have picked it up in no time. Because there has been no better tribute to Martin Scorsese, not even in Saturday Night Live.

There has also been a lot of talk around the fact that The Joker is a fairly irresponsible film and creates an anti-hero in Arthur Fleck as he happily stands on top of the hood of a car in the midst of an attack by crowd and becomes the head (?) of the proletariat. Parasite, on the other hand, creates a truly conscious image of what it means to be the neglected class of society. He displays a struggle for survival, a sharp look at the double urban social standards and yet he tells it with compassion and sensitivity.

But we live in an era where The Witcher got more traction than it deserves and very soon the Academy could award the best TikToks, which is fine with me. As long as they don’t restrict it, the old white men who think Greta Gerwig doesn’t deserve a spot on the list of best directors for little women. The future is inclusive and if Parasite is able to defeat Joker in the category of best film, we can hope that better films will be celebrated worldwide by the most prestigious platform of all time.

