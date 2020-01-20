Why P! I don't get plastic surgery

P! Nk is planning to grow old with grace, because she says that “talent and my individuality is much more important than my face.”

The singer, who turned 40 in September, put a series of tweets on the reality of aging in the spotlight on Sunday evening – and although many in Hollywood opt for pinching, folding and injectables, she explained that she won’t be the same to do.

‘Letter to yourself; Dear Me, you are getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile, “she began. “Your nose gets bigger. You look (and feel) weird when you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes your idiot … you smoked.”

“Ongoing note to yourself: occasionally consider changing your face, and then watching a show where you want to see what the person feels … and their face doesn’t move,” she added. “I can’t find out. I just can’t.”

That inability to pass on emotion is true P! Nk seemed to have the biggest problem with it because she said she wants “my kids to know what I look like when I’m angry”. The singer is the mother of daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3, whom she shares with her husband Carey Hart.

“I am lucky that I could never really depend on my appearance,” she wrote in her latest tweet. “I have decided that my talent and my individuality are far more important than my face. So go aboard because I am about to change the old-fashioned way of aging (in a tutu that controls shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air above 40) yasssssssss “

I think that means that acrobatics won’t stop soon either!

After her discussion, Hart went to his own social media pages to praise his wife’s decision. “Think it’s time for people to step away from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Well done baby, let’s wrinkle together,” he wrote, adding, “# No🦆Lips.”

The couple recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together, where they were both refreshingly candid. “We’ve been working on this for a long time, dear. It’s not perfect, but I am grateful that it belongs to us,” wrote P! Nk at the time.

He added: “We both came from broken families, but we made the choice to work hard on our relationship. And now look at us!”

