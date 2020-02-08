Why older investors should still invest as if they were millennials

It’s never too early to think about saving for your retirement. However, if you’re part of Generation X or a young baby boomer, it’s more urgent to keep money for your golden years.

Many financial advisors urge investors to invest more money in conservative, secure assets like bonds and money market accounts as they get older.

Still, it could be a mistake for investors in their forties, fifties, and early sixties to start dumping stocks now.

Bond yields are extremely low

Of course, bonds are usually less risky. But the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times last year and does not signal that it will raise them soon, especially since they do exist no sign out of control inflation on the horizon.

As a result, the yield on the 10-year reference treasure is currently below 1.6%. The interest rates that banks pay on savings accounts are similarly low.

“Without lower inflation, you cannot talk about lower interest rates. This is the ultimate obligation for retirees as it affects overall returns,” said Mike Dowdall, portfolio manager for BMO Global Asset Management’s target risk funds. “If you park cash in government bonds, your purchasing power will decrease.”

For this reason, some market experts argue that gray beards should invest as if they were millennials or even members of Generation Z.

After all, people live longer these days – average life expectancy in the US was 79 in 2019, compared to 74 in 1980. 401 (k) – or IRA funds may need to be paid last for two or three decades to retire.

“There is an oversupply of wisdom asset allocation that recommends fixed income for retirement,” said George Calhoun, professor of quantitative finance at the Stevens Institute of Technology. “It is wrong in most situations to own traditional government bonds.”

Dividend-paying stocks are a good bet

Calhoun pointed out that Verizon, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson and CNN owner AT&T are examples of companies paying huge dividend yields.

“It’s not fun to ride the market roller coaster as you approach retirement. However, with blue chips that deliver a dividend yield of 3% or more, you don’t take as great a capital risk. That’s twice as much as a 10 -year treasury, “said Calhoun.” If you hesitate about market volatility, these companies won’t go away. “

He also found that Warren has Buffett said he wanted to invest 90% of the money his wife would inherit in an S&P 500 index fund and only 10% in short-term bonds. (Buffett turns 90 in August and his wife Astrid Menks is said to be in her mid-70s.)

Dowdall added that investors who plan to retire should likely include a mix of stocks and high-yield corporate and emerging market bonds. (For example, the yield on the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF is 4.5%.)

However, investors shouldn’t just focus on income when putting together a retirement portfolio, he said. There’s nothing wrong with putting some money in growth stocks to get strong returns, even if they don’t pay dividends.

He joked that people shouldn’t put the ranch on Tesla, for example, but that “returns are not the be-all and end-all for older investors.”

“Companies often have a choice of paying dividends or reinvesting cash in the business. It is not necessarily a bad thing to invest again. And as an investor, you want companies to grow, ”said Dowdall.

Don’t go overboard when tracking returns

Still, there is a reason why bonds are a good and stable source of income for retirees – they are falling less than stocks in bear markets.

“If you need all the income you can get, you can’t afford to lose. If you want to plan a longer retirement, you can’t magically expect the money to return all the returns you need,” said Lamar Villere , Manager of the Villere Balanced Fund.

Villere’s fund has a current asset allocation of 70% in equities, 20% in bonds and 10% in cash. But he said, as you get older, you should go back to stocks and increase your weight in bonds and cash.

“The right answer for an older investor is less fun. You have to work longer or spend less when you retire, ”he said. “The focus must be on reducing risk and not maximizing return. Blindly tracking yields can cause problems. “