Houston: Fake a positive attitude toward benefits can backfire when used with co-workers, according to a study that suggests that making an effort to communicate feelings can be more productive. The study interviewed adults who work in a wide variety of industries, including education, manufacturing, engineering, and financial services, for two types of emotion regulation – surface action and action. deep.

“Surface play simulates what you show other people. On the inside, you may be upset or frustrated, but on the outside, you are doing your best to be pleasant or positive, “said Allison Gabriel, co-author of the study by the Eller College of Management at United States.

“Deep play is trying to change the way you feel inside. When you act deeply, you are actually trying to align your feelings with the way you interact with others, ”said Gabriel.

In addition, they tried to understand why employees choose to regulate their emotions if there was no formal rule requiring them to do so, and what benefits they derive from this effort.

Based on the survey, the research team could classify the participants into four groups – non-actors, low actors, deep actors and regulators.

Regulators were motivated by motives for managing impressions, while deep actors were more likely to be motivated by prosocial concerns. Based on this observation, the researchers stated that the deep actors choose to regulate their emotions with their colleagues to foster positive working relationships, rather than being motivated by access to more resources. According to Gabriel, the deep players try to be positive with their colleagues for prosocial reasons and to derive significant benefits from these efforts.

