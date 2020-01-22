Scroll to view more pictures

Winter is associated with a number of beauty issues, and chapped lips with statically shocked hair and itchy, red, dry patches that you get from blowing too much around your nose are right up there. (Rather unfortunate for selfies.) We always have lip balm on hand – how else can you wear lipstick around the clock? – and when the cold front rolls in, wearing is no longer negotiable. Despite the promises of balms, high-gloss, and miraculous treatments that you buy all season long, what you see is not always what you get. If you’ve ever used an anti-acne product that you break out with, you already know what we mean: against intuition, some lip balms can make chapped lips worse by exacerbating dryness. What gives?

The answer is in the ingredients. “Lip balms with moisturizers such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin make the lips worse,” says dermatologist Leslie Baumann. “These ingredients draw moisture from the skin, especially in a dry environment, and then evaporate.” Confusing when you consider that we apply these ingredients to our face regularly to ensure good hydration.

Here’s the thing: Moisturizing ingredients have to be balanced with occlusive ingredients to unfold their moisturizing magic. Closure agents such as beeswax, shea butter and various oils form a physical barrier to prevent water loss. “Humectants hold water in place and occlusions prevent it from evaporating,” explains Dr. Baumann. Without occlusions, the moisture that the humectants remove simply disappears from the surface of the skin and the lips stay drier than originally.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid moisturizers in your lip balms – just look for these ingredients alongside the occlusive. You don’t have to choose anything special.

Dr. Baumann recommends Burts Bees Lip Balm for the perfect balance of occlusive and moisturizing agents.

This K-Beauty favorite balances shea butter with exfoliating alpha-hydroxy acids to rehabilitate dry, flaky lips overnight.

For those who like a hint of tint, your Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 is just the thing.