Why laptops could be at the end of the line

The recent announcement from Microsoft to end support for users of the Windows 7 operating system has been widely read. The company pointed out that important everyday tasks such as personal banking and online shopping are no longer secure on the now outdated and hacker-friendly Windows computers of users.

It’s hard to know how many people are affected, but an estimate suggests that it could be hundreds of millions. The company’s recommendation was to upgrade immediately and ideally buy a new laptop, as the older one may be too slow or not working as well with the current Windows 10. Many people will not be able to afford these costs.

When I looked into this topic, I found over 100 technical articles that pointed out that upgrading to new operating systems is stressful for users. It has even been called a process of suffering. The majority of these experts assumed that stress is part of the process and gave tips on how to minimize or reduce this stress.

Do you need a new laptop or is it time to switch to another device? Microsoft would make you think Windows 10 is the last version of Windows, and instead of creating new editions, you will improve your experience on a more continuous basis.

Of course, this isn’t just a problem for owners of Windows laptops and desktops. Apple and Android operating systems are also suffering from updates to new versions, with regular announcements that support or security updates for older versions will end, along with warnings that maintaining older systems will compromise online security. Simply put, if your bank balance is stolen, you – the user – are responsible.

Researchers and hackers may regularly find vulnerabilities in older devices. Research has shown that attackers are more likely to find security holes in older and more familiar code.

To say that legacy systems cannot be protected is a scaremongering in the name of the sale. They’re made by huge, rich companies that have more than enough resources to patch and protect our older devices. Ending support is frightening, and customers who are more than happy with older devices will ultimately have to pay for new gadgets and software versions.

In many cases, it seems to convince people to take the leap of faith and simply buy a new laptop. There are certainly signs of a short-term increase in laptop and PC sales. But some people have already started to leave the laptop market.

Laptop sink

Research shows that the ownership, use and importance of PCs and laptops have declined over the past three years and have largely been replaced by smartphones. A survey of internet users found that only 15% of respondents thought that their laptop was the most important device for internet access (compared to 30% in 2015), while 66% believed that their smartphone was the most important device ( versus 32%).

This has prompted some commentators to predict the slow death of the laptop, as young people prefer the devices in their pocket and are more familiar with them. However, a 2017 survey by Ofcom, the UK regulator, also saw a record increase in older people using smartphones and tablets.

Even for those who love a QWERTY keyboard, a PC or laptop is probably no longer necessary, as ever better keyboards for mobile devices are coming onto the market and alternative products such as hybrid tablets (with keyboards) and foldable gadgets are coming onto the market.

Aside from these settings, there are other reasons not to go without a new Windows 10 upgrade and spend a small fortune on a new laptop. Last but not least is the fact that the new operating system is not without its own errors and other security problems. In fact, the U.S. National Security Agency recently discovered a mistake so serious that it took the unusual step of sending out a public warning.

So do you need to upgrade? It might be wiser to wait and see. There are other devices for your online banking and similar important and sensitive tasks. Your older laptop is perfect for tasks that involve security risks. You could pass your money on to laptop manufacturers and sellers and spend it better elsewhere. This is new territory for Microsoft and you as a customer are part of the experiment (for which you are likely to have to pay).

