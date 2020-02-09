Why label Antonio Banderas as ‘Person of color’ triggers such a reaction: NPR

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas is photographed after winning the best lead actor award for Pain and Glory at the Goya Awards of the Spanish Film Academy in Malaga, Spain, on January 26.

As Oscar night approaches on Sunday, movie fans are reminded of a persistent problem of diversity in the most anticipated awards event in the film industry: few nominees are not white.

Only one person of color was nominated in the acting categories: Cynthia Erivo for her role as Harriet Tubman in the biographical film Harriet.

Some media, however, also referred to another actor as an exception to the #OscarsSoWhite dilemma: Outlets called Antonio Banderas, nominated for best actor for his role in Pain and Glory by Pedro Almodóvar, a color actor.

The point is that Banderas is from Málaga, Spain, and does not identify himself as a person of color. There are non-white Spaniards, but this is not the case for him.

In an interview with Jorge Ramos of Univision in January, Banderas was asked about the controversy. He chuckled and said he prefers to take it with a little humor.

“I don’t know what I am,” he told Ramos. “When I went to the United States, I considered myself Latino, because those are the people I have most connected with.”

Then, Banderas recalled having completed an official form in the United States: when he went to check the “white” box in the race, he was told that he was wrong, that he was Hispanic.

“I said: ‘Hispano is not really a race,'” Banderas told Ramos, but he went ahead and checked the Hispanic box. “Great, I’m happy to be Hispanic, Spanish, Latino, and if I’m a person of color, then I’m a person of color.”

The idea that Banderas is a white European may be obvious to many, especially those in the Latinx community, but it is not the first time that a white Spaniard is referred to in the United States as a “person of color” or Latinx.

After all, the Spaniards are technically considered Hispanic by the US Census. UU., Which defines the term as “a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South American or Central American origin or other Spanish culture, regardless of race.”

And Latinx is a variation of Latin / Latin gender with gender inclusion, which generally includes any person of Latin American descent.

Banderas has often assumed Latin American roles in films, including a Mexican mariachi killer in Desperado, by Robert Rodriguez.

A person of color?

After the academy announced the nominees last month, the Deadline news site wrote that the acting categories “were dominated by white actors with Antonio Banderas as the only person of color,” and later tweeted that “only two actors from Color were nominated in the main acting categories. “ The post finally deleted both comments, although the previous version of the article is on other sites.

Vanity Fair wrote, and finally eliminated, that “although the Spaniards are not technically considered people of color, it should be taken into account” that Banderas was also nominated.

And Reuters initially referred to Banderas and Erivo as the only “non-white” actors nominated. The news agency then corrected the error, but some publications had already been published with the original version.

The reaction in Spain has been fierce.

The Spanish media pounced on the choice of the word. Some publications accused the United States of having an “absurd obsession” with the breed. Others criticized Hollywood, saying it was “convenient” to consider Banderas as a person of color to appear more diverse.

To make things more confusing, the Spanish media literally translated “person of color” – person of color – a phrase that, in Spain, is not used in the same way as in the United States, while different Spanish-speaking countries they have variations of the concept, in Spain the term racialized person is generally used instead.

To the ears of many Spaniards, the person of color made it appear that Americans said Banderas was black. Twitter users made jokes about the term, saying that Banderas is a person of color, the color white.

Put Spanish in the same box

But others thought the term was offensive and called it racist.

Juan Pedro Sánchez, 25, who lives in Madrid and participated in the Twitter discussion, criticized those who responded negatively, saying that the concept of race and ethnicity varies depending on where you are. He said the Spaniards were too quick to point out that they are white.

“Many people in Spain get upset if others confuse them with Latin America because the Spaniards see Latinos as people of color, and they don’t want to associate with that,” Sánchez told NPR.

He says that this confusion often happens to Spaniards who travel outside of Spain. He experienced it firsthand when he spent a summer in Chicago in 2017.

“It’s a recurring problem, they put the Spaniards in the same box as the Latinos,” says Sánchez. “What bothers me is not to be considered a person of color, but people ignore that Spain was a colonizing country. Erase that story.”

There is another part of the story that is sometimes overlooked. Whiteness in Spain is complicated. There have been historically marginalized communities, including people of Roma or North African descent, who are often considered non-white. Sometimes in history, many Spaniards have also felt like the “other” in Europe.

Not only about language

Spanish speakers have a variety of backgrounds. Many people labeled as Hispanic also identify themselves as white, black, Middle Eastern, indigenous or Asian, or any combination of these. But many Hispanic and Latino people do not speak Spanish.

The confusion around labels can lead people to assume that someone identifies as Latinx or as a person of color simply because Spanish is their mother tongue, according to sociologist Jennifer Jones of the University of Illinois.

“There is a presumption that anyone who speaks Spanish has a certain background,” says Jones. “I think there is an interesting slide, which has happened since the beginning of the invention of the so-called Hispanic category, which many people mainly understood about the language and less about the country of origin.”

Jones says there is a reason why the Hispanic term is so vague. When it was first introduced in the US Census. UU. In 1980, the idea was to be as inclusive and comprehensive as possible, not to exclude any groups. Before 1980, the United States government labeled people of Latin American descent, but when grouped with whites, there were few statistics on the Latino community and, therefore, there was no way of knowing what their concerns and needs were.

People fought very hard to have these categories.

“There was not much consensus on what it meant to be Hispanic in the first place, so [those who pressed for the term to be created] were reluctant to give very clear parameters about it,” says Jones. “But they realized that there was power in numbers to be able to make claims to the state, in terms of resources and support, to create a voting block and to file lawsuits around these kinds of problems. So they were grouped as a form of ask for a category “.

The linguistic anthropologist Jonathan Rosa of Stanford University says that it is precisely because of this inclusive language that people in Spain can now strategically access certain political and economic markets, and benefit from the ambiguity of the definition of Hispanic.

“People fought very hard to have these categories, or to make recognition possible for their artistic, athletic or intellectual skills,” says Rosa. “And I think there is a legitimate concern when someone who is not associated with the types of stories of marginalization and exclusion … is benefiting.”

Latin music?

Rosalía, winner of the award for best Latin, urban or alternative rock album for El Mal Querer, poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26 in Los Angeles.

He gives the example of the Spanish flamenco singer trap Rosalía, who won several Latin music awards since his career took off internationally at the end of 2018: an MTV award for the best Latin video, five Latin Grammys and, just last month, a Grammy To the best Latino. Rock album, urban or alternative.

“Then it ends up being a sign of these forms of marginalization in really problematic layers, where there is not only a single category [for Latin music] but the only person who can be honored within that category is not even associated with the experience of than that The category was supposedly created to recognize, “says Rosa.

But that experience can be difficult to define. Even within the Latino community, people face different types of marginalization. There are many factors at play, such as race, socioeconomic class or education levels. A white middle class person from Chile may receive different treatment in the US. UU. That a working class person from El Salvador with indigenous roots.

“Things must be complicated”

And then there are the different experiences between new immigrants and Latinx people born in the United States or whose families have been in the United States for generations. In addition, the terms Hispanic and Latinx have fluctuated frequently to include or exclude different communities and nationalities.

As Banderas points out, in the United States, Spaniards are considered Hispanic. That may mean that they receive a treatment similar to those of the Latinx community.

From Rosa’s point of view, that is not so much a problem as the risk of ignoring the colonization history of Spain.

“People say you are doing more complicated things, but things must be complicated,” says Rosa. “I just worry that we end up flattening history. My goal here is not to control Latinity,” he says, “My goal is to draw attention to these power dynamics.”