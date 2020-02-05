Why Justin Fuente Takes a Different Approach with Transfers 2020 | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente gathered his players for a team meeting when they returned to campus for the winter semester.

One of the main topics of conversation was the transfer portal.

Fuente said he made a mistake a year earlier when he failed to address the many changes the NCAA made to transfer rules in 2018. The NCAA set up the transfer portal to give students -Athletes greater freedom in finding a new home by allowing other schools to contact a player once they have put their name in the database.

With everyone on the same page about transfer rules, Fuente also informed players that they would not be welcome if they put their names on the portal.

It’s a change from the way he approached things last year when he allowed Hendon Hooker and Deshawn McClease to return to the team after they originally sought transfer. The two were key contributors to the team’s success in 2019 with Hooker with nearly 2,000 total yards and 18 touchdowns and McClease rushing for a career high of 843 yards and seven touchdowns.

The players who entered the portal in January are broad receivers Damon Hazelton, Hezekiah Grimsley, Jacoby Pinckney and Phil Patterson. Ball carrier Caleb Steward and safety Khalil Ladler are also looking to transfer.

Their Hokies career is over.

“You always take things one case at a time,” said Fuente. “There are always exceptions, unforeseen circumstances, but we are not going back on this path for the moment.”

Fuente developed his reasoning later in the afternoon.

“The thing that worries me with some of these children, I think there are many who are uninformed about how it is all going to happen to them,” said Fuente. “That’s what concerns me. You have guys who are not graduates who are nearing the end of their career and who think things are going to be open to them, but honestly not. I think you can see it through the country. “

“The people who are really invested in their development and who have been with them for years are people who are with them. The guys who haven’t graduated and are nearing the end of their careers, they really let themselves be disappointed. “

Only two of the players who announced their transfer in January will be eligible for next season without waiver (Hazelton and Ladler).

This is why he tries to sit down with one of his players who plans to transfer – meetings that often take place with family members – before making a decision regarding their options. This year, he also discussed the subject at the team meeting to highlight his reflections.

“I think they are the ones who are ultimately paying the price,” said Fuente. “That worries me. It’s not about us and our program, it’s about the players who don’t understand what they’re getting into. Not all cases are the same. Some are great successes, I understand this part. I think more often than not, these guys are very disappointed with what is exactly available. “

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

.