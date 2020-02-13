Why Jack Conklin and Yannick Ngakoue are unlikely to sign with the Seahawks

As the start of a new year in the NFL League on March 18 at 4 p.m. New York time approaches, fans are starting to worry about the potential for team improvement through free agency. The Seattle Seahawks are no exception, and with renowned players like Jadeveon Clowney entering the market, hopes are high for teams that have the money to add impact players. That includes the Hawks, who fans say have both ceiling space and select capital to make big changes this offseason.

In fact, the plan among many fans seems to be to pay whatever it takes to get Jack Conklin to the right tackle, and then make sure that one of the best players, whether Yannick Ngakoue or Clowney, is also added. To illustrate this, let’s examine an exchange between commentators on this idea.

You probably won’t recognize the blue background or any of the usernames, largely because this is an exchange that happened on Big Blue View, the SB Nation of the Giants website from New York. The exchange seems strangely similar to several that have taken place here on campaign seagulls and on other bulletin boards for teams in the league. Just as Seattle fans want Ngakoue and Conklin to fill the holes that will soon be created by the departures of Quinton Jefferson and Germain Ifedi, the same goes for Giants fans.

Do you know who else wants Ngakoue (and Chris Jones and Brandon Scherff)? Colts fans at the Stampede Blue.

They especially want to pay the best price to Scherff in free agency to relegate Mark Glowinski to a backup role, for those who are convinced that Glow plays a thousand times better now that he is no longer trained by Tom Cable. These are obviously not the only places where the names that have appeared here at Field Gulls have been discussed. Revenge of the Birds has taken fan temperature on PFF’s suggestions regarding the pursuit of Scherff and Bryan Bulaga, two players that commentators here have suggested the Hawks sign. Conklin and Bulaga are names that have also been rejected on Battle Red Blog, the Houston Texans SB Nation site.

And we can go on and on. In short, there are a very limited number of high-level free agents, and fans of the majority of NFL teams would love to have their team sign these players. However, as we all know, free agency auctions are going wild, and John Schneider and Pete Carroll generally stayed away from the more expensive signings in March. When they tackled the offensive line, they usually hired low-cost guys like Mike Iupati, Bradley Sowell, J’Marcus Webb, Oday Aboushi, Robert Gallery and D.J. Fluker. When they brought in guys during training camp, like J.R.S Sweezy on his return in 2018 or Jahri Evans’ three weeks in 2016, it was barely above the league minimum.

They, of course, plunged their toes into the market for more expensive pass rushers, bringing in Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in 2013, but even those offers were modest at the time. Ngakoue, on the other hand, seeks to recover a bag just like Frank Clark did. And just like DeMarcus Lawrence did. And just like Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald did. And he has the production to sell this story.

How much will Ngakoue order as a free agent?

Bags through the first four years of the NFL:

Khalil Mack: 40.5

Aaron Donald: 39

Ngakoue: 37.5

Chandler Jones: 36.0

Frank Clark: 35.0

All were among the highest paid defenders in the NFL at signing.

Discussions start at $ 21 million (it will be tagged).

– John P. Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 13, 2020

Simply put, it boils down to the fact that Ngakoue is probably labeled, as is Chris Jones and most likely Arik Armstead. When you are working on the machinations of which on-board rushers can actually reach free will, the list quickly narrows to Jadeveon Clowney, who cannot be labeled, and second-level rushers like Dante Fowler and Vic Beasley. In short, Clowney will not be cheap, and I am sure he and his agent know that it is quite possible that it will be the only brand name that will hit the market in March. That could easily push his salary orders beyond $ 25 million, while driving Fowley and Beasley well beyond the fan comfort point.

So, for fans who have a long wish list for the free agency team, it may be time to buckle up because even with the Hawks having plenty of cap space, it probably won’t work. not high level guys. Schneider and Carroll will choose from their free agency targets, and in the end they will end up signing guys whose names a lot of fans won’t recognize and will let them show what they can do for the team. As for the tens of millions of team space available for 2020? Well, don’t be surprised if it goes further to extend guys like Chris Carson and Shaquill Griffin while bringing back Mike Iupati and possibly offering the team’s four restricted free agents to Branden Jackson, Joey Hunt, David Moore and Jacob Hollister.