Why I joined armed robbery – robber

Delta State Police Commissioner CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa today presented a notorious robber, Bella Lucky, and three others to the police command in Asaba.

CP Inuwa named the three other suspects Vincent Junior, Victor Jackson and Daniel Ibryi.

He said the four suspects will soon be brought to justice.

CP Inuwa: “On December 1st, 2020 around 9:20 pm, a woman, Okie Akim, was attacked by these alleged armed robbers on the street of Ajamimogha in Warri.

“However, the suspects were quickly rounded up and arrested by Safe Delta patrol teams, which responded immediately to the emergency call.

“A locally made, custom-made pistol with three (3) live cartridges was later recovered by a member of the gang, who was later arrested based on the confession of the three suspects.”

In a conversation with journalists, the notorious armed robber, Bella asked for forgiveness with the promise to change her bad behavior.

Lucky, who claimed to be an orphan, said she had joined the criminal gang because she couldn’t get help from anywhere, especially with regard to her education.

She said a member of the gang introduced her to the criminal group.