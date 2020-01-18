Why I can't hate BTS anymore

Confession: I prefer to walk barefoot from my Brooklyn apartment to my Manhattan office in central Manhattan rather than being responsible for parenting a child.

That being said, my aunt’s game is incredible. My six-year-old niece thinks I live in one of the New York skyscrapers she sees on TV, and my two-year-old niece thinks she’s a Wonder Woman. What is there not to like? The six-year-old girl says she looks like me, which is pretty specific. I mean, I have freckles and I’m taller. She has straight hair and mine is wavy. She has her mother’s eyes rather than my brother’s, but with our black hair, our pale skin and our broad cheekbones, we share a resemblance, even if we do not have a single strand of DNA in common.

Although my nieces are still working on the simple geography of their little suburb where I also grew up, I mentioned that their father and I were born somewhere else called “Korea” (I can’t wait to explain that their father is, literally, my brother from another mother). As we get older, we will move on to words like “adopted”, “naturalized citizenship”, and the coarser ones like “model minority” and “yellow face”. At some point, I’m sure “banana” will also be revised: “Yellow on the outside, white on the inside.”

But for now, they certainly don’t know where Korea is… And these days, I still wonder who does it. Growing up in a predominantly white rural suburb in the 90s, everyone I met was like my nieces, in the sense that they had no idea what or where Korea was. During the five minutes required by standard education to cover the history of Asia, this map was agonizing. Really, guess where Korea is, I challenge you.

But over the past 20 years, it seems that every aspect of childhood has changed. Kids want to be YouTube stars (did you know that an 8-year-old kid named Ryan earns $ 26 million a year by examining toys and yelling a lot at his channel?). Toddlers can ask Alexa to play “Baby Shark” until you close the Internet, and every toy ad these days looks like a brochure about diversity versus what I grew up with ( RIP the unbearable whiteness of candy advertisements from the 90s).

But of all the cultural differences that set my childhood apart from my nieces, the most obvious is BTS.

Second confession: I don’t really like pop music, and I clearly have a tense relationship with my Korean roots, but these seven BTS boys have changed the way my nieces grow up more than any lesson in class, children’s book or Barbie doll with vaguely Asian features.



It started around 2008, when Facebook, Twitter and Youtube greatly helped the cultural phenomenon of Hallyu, or the Korean wave. Today, it seems that the eminence of Korea is everywhere, from Korean skincare products hailed as sacred grails in the beauty industry to Korean dramas that populate Netflix. This year, Awkwafina, a half-Korean, half-Chinese actress, became the first Asian American to win the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film or comedy. Parasite by Boon Joon-ho is currently considered one of the greatest films of recent years, becoming the first Korean film to win the Golden Globe Award for best film in a foreign language.

Then there is BTS, a behemoth of the K-pop industry that has endlessly marked history with its unprecedented success with Western audiences. In addition to breaking records and breaking records, like the longest album on the World Album list, the group of seven members even holds three Guinness world records for having won a million TikTok followers in the shortest time possible ( three hours and 31 minutes). ), to have the YouTube video to receive the most views within 24 hours (“Boy With Luv” with Halsey has been viewed 74.6 million times), and they are the first K-pop artist to have the album # 1 on the American charts (twice).

But since I’m obviously not a fan of pop music, I wondered why. These are young, attractive people who perform highly choreographed dance moves while wearing trendy and carefully styled clothes – but that’s what every act of K-pop is shaped to become thanks to dictatorial record labels. who control all aspects of their image and sound (not to mention working them tirelessly and inhumanly, sometimes). I gladly deleted them because the last candy for empty eyes came out of the algorithmic pop factory.

But then, whenever I ask, all the reasons why people like BTS seem reasonable: they actually write their own music (which is a sad rarity in K-pop and too much popular music in general); they really appreciate their fans; they use their global platform to advocate for self-esteem and acceptance, even speaking to the United Nations to advocate for young people to accept themselves more freely; and their words are, apparently, thoughtful comments on social issues, such as materialism and competitive peer pressure. While Psy’s worldwide success in 2012 “Gangnam Style” satirized materialism and superficiality in the affluent neighborhood of Gangnam (and gave us all a bizarre horse dance and a song that will be played while intoxicated during marriages until our death), Vox speculated: “If it’s possible to assign a tipping point to a ‘wave’ (from Hallyu) that seems to be endless, BTS could be that; it certainly seems that the group of boys has gone as far as a South Korean group can go in terms of breakthroughs in American culture. ”

A typical day, I am tired by the BTS. A glance at Twitter reminds me that the group holds the record for the most retweets in the history of the platform, and the collective strength of #KpopTwitter would have increased in popularity by 15% last year alone. In addition, other celebrities adore them. During his participation in the Golden Globe Awards, Bong Joon-ho was asked: “How do you feel … that your country leads the way in terms of creativity and vision?” He replied, “I think Korea produces a lot of great artists because we are very emotionally dynamic people,” and cited BTS as particularly influential artists whom he appreciates. I now know that John Cena not only respects and appreciates the good that BTS is trying to do with his fame, but he particularly loves RM and J-Hope.

I have never been interested, but BTS has been everywhere, and now I cannot ignore any of these things, for which I am very grateful. Looking back, between the white kids in the commercials for my favorite toys and the white kids in my favorite TV shows, and the white kids I grew up with, I remember SukChin Pak. Anyone who remembers when MTVNews was honest (and actually won awards on occasion) will also remember Pak, the Korean American correspondent. Years later, I looked for her and discovered that she was born in South Korea and her family moved to America at the age of five. He is the only Korean person (apart from my adopted brother) whom I remember seeing until I was 18 and who fled to the Big Bad Apple.

Now my nieces have me, and I may be the first Korean woman they have ever seen, but I’m certainly not the only one. At six and two, they both know how to use an iPad better than I did when I received my first iPod Touch at sixteen. They Google, YouTube and watch TV (the universal babysitter, thank you very much), and the type of media they see today is very different from what I had 20 years ago. And of course, while we have years to come in terms of inclusiveness, there is still a demoralizing lack of representation of Asian Americans in the American media in general. But the replica of Korean inclusive content after Hallyu, after BTS, is everywhere. Over the past 10 years, Korean faces have become an integral part of the American cultural landscape. My aversion to K-pop probably has to do with a lot of internalized baggage and cognitive dissonance that inevitably develops when you were Korean-American in the desert of “What is Korea?” and conversations starting with “So, are you Chinese or Japanese?”

It’s cool that “the West” understood that Koreans are cool, but among all the new, strange and complex words that I will introduce to my nieces as I grow up, “BTS” will not be one of them because that they already know (hell, they probably already know it). And this word has become a gateway to explain a large number of concepts that can otherwise be mystifying and alienating. Their classmates are not going to ask them what Korea is like as an invalid empty space on a map that is not attached to any culture, and they will not spend their years of training in discover their identity in a giant game of One of These Things are not like the others. Because they will have me, cultural icons that showed the world how cool people like us and the glowing skin of another world of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and V .

