Why Hulu Veronica is not (yet) bringing Mars back

Veronica Mars is going back to TV limbo? After Hulu had revived the fan favorite series as a mini series, which was also called the fourth season, it was said that the show would continue on Now, E! News has shown that there are currently no plans for extra episodes – a fifth season. A source added: “Although in real Veronica Mars fashion – never say never!”

However, the show survived cancellation over three seasons over two networks and was brought to life on the big screen thanks to a film partly funded by fans. Veronica Mars, she’s a survivor.

During the winter press tour of 2020 Television Critics Association, boss of Hulu Craig Erwich tackled the future of the show on the streaming platform.

“We were delighted with the entire Veronica Mars experience we brought to our viewers. It was a truly unique set of content,” he said, noting that the first three seasons came from streaming storage before the fourth season launched.

Erwich said many people first discovered the show on Hulu.

“It generated a lot of social conversation. You know what’s interesting, that collection, that kind of journey for Veronica Mars in terms of TV episodes and in terms of her as a character exists on Hulu and lives with us for a long time. So, there’s still a lot of Veronica Mars for people to check out … at the moment we think that’s a really satisfying storytelling experience for them, “he said.

Kristen Bell played in all iterations of the series as the titular character, a snarky private eye. The show started with Veronica in high school, followed her to college and caught up with her in the fourth season as a 30-something that was still trying to figure out her life.

The Hulu revival redistributed fans – spoiler alert! – the Veronica wedding featured her on-and-off beau Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring) and killed him soon after the wedding. The final consisted of a time jump with a widow Veronica who left her home town of Neptunus for a business.

Erwich said the decision to kill Logan was a serial maker Rob Thomasand they stand by its decision and call it a “satisfying experience.” The Hulu-exec also defended the streamer’s decision to drop the show a week earlier, during Comic-Con, as a way to organize the launch.

Bell has told E before! News that knew the show, and the character that was an inspiration to the audience, there was still a reassuring feeling.

“It’s very strange. I feel very happy. I don’t think it happens too often that you have deep respect for the thing you started, as if I have come in the direction of Veronica Mars. Come back and it felt so beautiful because I have a lot of respect for that show, that character, that maker, those producers, they helped me. Coming back to do it again was not only exciting as an actor, it was a way to say thank you, “Bell said it was down would depend on the public for further adventures.

Thomas revealed that he had plans for the show after the death of the fourth season. “The show started as a combo teen soap / noir mystery show. And going further, my opinion is that we must survive as a mystery show. The next, expects something closer to a straightforward mystery that we are going to lean heavily on that element from the show, “said Thomas.

The death of Logan polarized fans. Thomas explained that they decided to kill the character to advance the show. “Here’s the thing: it’s definitely a big gamble. And I love Jason Dohring, the person, I love Logan the character. But we really want to be able to do more Veronica Mars in the future and play a detective series where you kickass detective has a boyfriend or spouse at home is not undoable but not the best version of the show, “said Thomas.

“I think there’s a reason why on a television series when your two leads come together, the show is over. It just becomes inherently less interesting, especially if you want to do a badass, noir mystery, it felt like you cut an arm to save the body a bit, “Thomas added. “If we can never do Veronica Mars again, I have made a bad guess. I hope fans can get their head around it, but I am incredibly nervous before I find out if that is true.”

Originally published on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:58 PM Punt