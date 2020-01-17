Why Hillary Clinton decided to tell her story in a Doc series about Hulu

Hillary Clinton tells her life story to Hulu.

In a new documentary series, which will premiere in March, Clinton revises her entire history, from growing up in a Chicago suburb to speaking at her graduation course, to meeting Bill Clinton in law school, all mixed up with what eventually happened when she became president in 2016.

Clinton was on the stage of the TV Critics Association winter press trip with documentaries on Friday Nanette Burstein to talk about the series, which is also on its way to Sundance Film Festival this year. The very first question, of course, was why she wanted to do this and whether something was forbidden.

“Nothing was forbidden,” she said. “As Nanette will tell you, this did not start as the film it eventually became. It really started as a campaign documentary, because we had about 1700 hours of filming behind the scenes, some of which were in the film.”

“But Nanette, whom I was very impressed when we interviewed her as the person who was going to direct the film, came back and said look, this is a bigger story. It has to be told as part of the history of women’s history. ” and progress, and choices being made. You know, I’m not running for anything, I’m not in the office, so I said for sure, I’m going to try, and we left. “

The series is not only official images of Clinton’s speeches and public appearance, but also behind-the-scenes images of Clinton having her make-up done, jokingly with Burstein and people like Kate McKinnon, before taking the stage on Saturday Night Live.

Burstein said that Clinton did not change when the cameras were off, as she was when they were on.

“I think it all felt very real, and I think that was OK,” Burstein said.

Burstein wanted to tell a story that “is so symbolic of our history over the past few years,” from a historical figure that is polarizing so much, that it comes to the core of why it is polarizing exactly, and Clinton tried to summarize it a bit on the panel .

“I became a kind of Rorschach test for women and women’s roles as soon as I stepped into the public scene when Bill applied for the president,” she said. “You know I lived over 40 years before, and I had a real understanding of what it meant to be put into this highest, smartest platform and to try to live your life and sort of go along with what you would always For example, when Bill asked me to lead our universal healthcare efforts, it seemed standard to me because I had done similar things in education in Arkansas, and so little I knew it would create the most extraordinary setback the First Lady would be involved in trying to ensure that everyone in our country has quality, affordable healthcare. “

“And there is a scene in the movie that I had forgotten until Nanette burned me up in effigy for wanting health care,” she continued. “So, part of it was the timing that I came on the national stage, what I chose to do, which was extremely controversial. The fact that I was the first First Lady of my generation and had been working in the And then I’m sure you don’t have to like everyone in public life, you can’t vote for them for whatever reason you choose, so I’m sure you know there are personal reactions, but I think it was even more rooted in the time we were in and had some kind of a challenging impression that people at the time had of me. Who I was, what I cared about and what I did. ”

Clinton said the most important message she could give was to vote, especially with regard to a documentary in the middle of the primaries. “Take your voice seriously,” she said. “Vote for the person you think is likely to win, because in the end that is what matters … and not just the popular vote, but the electoral college.”

Watch the trailer for the documentary below. Hillary will premiere on Hulu on March 6.