Why have you failed to protect Delhi, ask the Amit Shah Congress after another shooting at Jamia

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Slamming the multiple shooting incidents in Delhi, the congress has cornered Union Home Minister Amit Shah because of the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

There was a new shooting incident in Jamia on Sunday after the January 30 incident in which one person was injured. After the two incidents, the DCP was thrown away on Sunday, but the shooting incident raised questions about deteriorating legislation and order in Delhi.

“Our students and our citizens are at risk because the BJP encourages young men to take up arms and act violently against those who disagree with them,” the congress said and asked the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah , “Why have you failed to protect Delhi?”

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury discussed the fire problem in the Lok Sabha on Monday and struck down the BJP and described his leaders as “fake Hindus” and accused the government of “trying to shut down people’s voices by bullets”.

Congress also accused the foreign minister Anurag Thakur of inciting the people.

The minister had said in his recent meeting in Delhi “shoot the traitors”, which went viral on social media.

