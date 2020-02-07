Why has Star Wars ‘secret weapon’ been lost in history?

The name Ashley Boone Jr. should be as familiar to us as Craig Miller, Charles Lippincott or any other name from the late 70s of Lucasfilm, but the time has not been good for Boone, the marketing man who chose the iconic release date and the number of theaters in which it opened. He was a very impressive man and The Hollywood Reporter investigates his contributions to the saga.

Although his contributions have been largely lost in history – he doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page – Boone, who died in 1994 at the age of 55, was a marketing and distribution wizard who defended Lucas’ space opera at the time almost everyone – including the board or 20th Century Fox – thought it was a crazy idea doomed to fail. He set the release date and the number of theaters in which it was rolled out and renewed his promotion campaign four times to make it rise in theaters. He has also worked on a whole series of other milestone films, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Chariots of Fire, Ghostbusters and Thelma & Louise. He eventually became the first black president in a major Hollywood studio – even if the job lasted a total of four months – and broke through many other barriers. And his sister left her job as a Pan Am stewardess to follow him in the company and in 2013 became the first black president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

His contribution to Star Wars was not overlooked by George Lucas.

“I had a bad time with the studios,” George Lucas tells THR. “The only one I didn’t have a bad time with was Fox, and it was really because of Ashley and Laddie.”

Boone’s relationship with Lucas began in 1977 when he traveled to Northern California to see a rough version of Star Wars. The screening was held outside of San Francisco in a room full of sofas and armchairs. “It was a weeknight and the bus got lost on the way … arrived almost two hours late,” author Dale Pollock said in his 1984 Skywalking book, citing Boone as: “Someone has more courage than he is entitled to because this group can just sit down and fall asleep. “No one fell asleep, especially Boone. Later, during dinner at a nearby Italian restaurant, he sat down in his chair, blown away by what he had just seen And also, presumably, a little discouraged.

The film had to sell $ 32 million ($ 135 million today) of tickets for Fox to recoup its investment, although it only required $ 1.5 million in theater guarantees. But Boone started to think outside the box. The summer film season had always started at the end of June, after schools had left it. Lucas and Boone argued for opening Star Wars a month earlier, around Memorial Day, just a few screens in big cities, betting that it could attract young people who would spread word of mouth while they were still in school. John Krier, then president of exhibitor relations, would recall: “Ashley was an astute judge of photos. He said that Star Wars would do more than $ 200 million before anyone had seen the photo. “

The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film