Why Fran Drescher chose indebtedness as her return to TV

Fran Drescher is back where it belongs: on your TV screens.

Since 2011, the co-maker and star of The Nanny has no longer played Happily Divorced, the TV sitcom she also co-created. Why would you join Indebted, its network TV now?

“Don’t ask me that question! I ask myself that every day when I’m so tired. I can’t wait to go to bed after rehearsal,” Drescher laughed. But Indebted was looking for something very specific and found it in Drescher.

“I was actually inspired by an idea that I was about to go out and pitch, which is the usual way for me to do a new series, and then this kind of thing fell on my lap,” Drescher said .

The script from Then Levy (not to be confused with Schitt’s Creek star and co-maker Then Levy), had the support of NBC and “a character described in every way as a Fran Drescher type.”

“My manager said:” Do I have to call them? “And I said,” Okay, let’s see what happens. ” So he said, “What about Fran Drescher?” and the casting woman said, “We must come back to you,” laughed Drescher. “But the producers were very enthusiastic.” The rest? Well, it’s now part of TV history.

The show follows young parents Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) who have left the years of diapers and sleepless nights behind, but now turn their lives upside down when Dave’s parents turn up unannounced and broke. Dave is then forced to open his house to the two people who gave him life. It is a sitcom, so limits are questions and parenting styles are quickly questioned.

NBC

The cast, the starting point and the fact that the same studio behind this show did The Nanny (Drescher is working on the musical Nanny) made it all too good to be true for Drescher. Plus the added bonus: her parents and their friends can find NBC on their TV. “They are very happy and I am so grateful that I still have them and I just want to make them happy, so here I am,” Drescher said.

The musical performance of Drescher about The Nanny, on which she works with ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson and crazy ex-girlfriends Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, came in the news early January. The move to the stage comes after Drescher had conveyed the idea of ​​a nanny remake Cardi B. It’s still early to talk about stars, but Drescher said she has someone in mind.

“I really have someone so famous that I think it would be an event, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t do a talent search for the next Barbra Streisand, “she teased. And that’s all she says.

Click for more information on the video above.

Debt premieres Thursday 6 February at 9:30 PM on NBC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)