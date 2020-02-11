Why Donald Trump keeps grappling with the democratic presidential gender

President Donald Trump simply cannot avoid the democratic presidential campaign.

Every time they have a nomination competition – for example, on Tuesday in New Hampshire – he shows up in Air Force One to survive their group. If there is a debate, no one can stop talking about the commander in chief. His intervention in the race to spot former Vice President Joe Biden has already shamed him from impeachment.

And just as the democratic race is worsening, after three years of weak polls, the president suddenly begins to look like a formidable opponent, which could be an easy target. He ran free from his Senate trial last week with his party – minus Mitt Romney – and marched in step towards the battle in November. And last week’s low turnout in Iowa worries Democratic Party leaders who have made assumptions about massive enthusiasm among liberal voters who are desperate to rob the president of a second term.

Trump’s headline, which is the highest Gallup poll ever at 49%, has urged the call for Democratic Party agreement behind a candidate – an apparently distant scenario.

Trump is basically provoking the question that defines the 2020 race: can a democratic candidate tame Trump’s anger in November?

This is not a president who is driving a strong economy and rose garden re-election strategy. Trump kept kicking the Democrats in the face and flew to New Hampshire on Monday in a sign of strength before the Granite State area code.

During the rally, Trump suggested that his followers vote in the Democratic area code the next day.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote for the weakest possible Democratic candidate tomorrow,” he said. Under New Hampshire law, independent voters can choose which primary area they want to vote in. Voters who register as Republicans or Democrats must vote in their party’s primary section.

The President’s comments are more than a personal version of Twitter trolling, which he uses when a democratic candidate seems to be steaming a little.

His event, which highlighted a larger crowd than most Democrats, underlined power in an important swing state, albeit with four votes.

It reflected a layover in Iowa, three days before last week’s gatherings, and another demonstration of power when the president showered the state of Hawkeye with family members and political allies.

None of this indicates that the president is in trouble in the GOP area code. This is a way to steal the coverage of democratic media and spark its own political base in key countries.

This tactic shows a big difference between Trump’s biggest success in 2016 – more of a lark than a traditional campaign and the sophisticated political machine he bought this time with millions of donations.

According to a poll by CNN and the University of New Hampshire, the president’s approval in New Hampshire was 50% in January after suffering mostly in his mid to low 40s in 2019.

Trump’s prospects are suddenly looking better than they have been for months, as most polls have shown that almost every democrat would beat the president. But the inaccuracy of such polls, which passed months after a general election campaign and Trump’s considerable reputation among his own grassroots voters, means that Democrats should not underestimate the president – even if he has never cracked 50% in a job approval survey in his three years Years in office.

Trump’s visit opens a trail for Biden

Biden returned to the core theme of his campaign on Monday – he’s the Trump destroyer – after trying to resuscitate his weak destiny over the weekend by attacking Pete Buttigieg for his limited mayor experience.

“Guys, you may have heard Trump come to New Hampshire today,” Biden said. “I can not wait any longer.”

“He comes personally. You know, he is probably interested in democratic elementary school,” said Biden before beating up the president over the Hobbesian economic policy, which he said the middle class would be “overwhelmed.”

However, Biden’s case has been challenged by his previous performance in the democratic race. He raises the question of how he can assert himself against a political street fighter like the president if he cannot defeat his party colleagues.

Trump couldn’t resist denying the former Vice President’s submissive appearance last week.

“It’s also very sad how he’s doing – how he’s doing in the polls,” Trump told reporters.

The democratic race encompassed some of the most detailed debates about politics – especially healthcare – in a Trumpian era in which indignation has driven politics more often.

However, the looming presence of the president sometimes seemed to distort the democratic race, as did many other aspects of political and national life.

Daniel Guild, a New Hampshire democratic activist who votes for Senator Elizabeth Warren, said that some voters chose a candidate based on their perception of the president.

“Many people have personal reactions to Donald Trump,” he said, adding that voters who alleviate the chaos could seek normality from a candidate like Biden or Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Others, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, could try to eliminate Trump’s falsehoods with a candidate who has demonstrated consistency in its principles for decades.

“Some people are looking for information. I think that’s why Pete Buttigieg has been doing well in the past two months, “Guild told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.” Again, all of this is based on my personal opinion of how we differently responded to Donald Trump react.”

Each democratic candidate has their own story about why they are in a unique position to attack the president in November.

Sanders pushes back warnings that his “democratic socialism” would be a gift to the president, arguing that he is the only candidate with the grassroots movement and the low-dollar fundraising stream necessary for victory.

“Donald Trump says he would like to run against Bernie Sanders. Well, maybe not. Donald Trump is lying all the time and in fact what I’ve read is that some of his advisors are telling him that I will be the most difficult candidate for him to compete against, ”Sanders said on a“ Politics and Eggs ”- Breakfast in New Hampshire last week.

“Unpredictable Fights”

Warren says that her story of taking on difficult tasks is proof that she’s best suited for an hour when Democrats suddenly realize that Trump could be a tough opponent.

“People say they are concerned that we may not be able to win the fight against Donald Trump,” said the Massachusetts Senator on Sunday. “I think I’ve won unbeatable battles all my life.”

Klobuchar is based on the argument that Sanders is too left to gain support from voters in the center.

“In truth, Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate that gets people in from the middle,” said Klobuchar at Friday’s democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“The people who are fed up with noise and nonsense. And they’re tired of the tweets and the mean stuff and they’re looking for someone else. And I would say that’s me. “

Buttigieg says his fresh face is the best way to win.

“We are facing a fundamentally new problem with President Donald Trump,” said Buttigieg in the debate.

“The greatest risk we could take at this time would be to face this fundamentally new challenge by trying to use what is familiar,” said Buttigieg.

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign, which is not participating in the first four nomination competitions, was recognized in a new Quinnipiac University poll, in which the former New York mayor was listed 15% behind Sanders and Biden as evidence of his eligibility.

“Mike is the strongest Democrat who can take on Trump,” said campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen.

No doubt the President – who always seemed to enjoy the public well or badly – is well known in the democratic race. His name was mentioned 60 times in the debate.

It’s a sign that whoever the Democrats choose to wear their banners, the November election, like the turmoil of the past three years, will revolve around one man: Donald Trump.