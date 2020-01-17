Why Donald Cerrone is the perfect return opponent for Conor McGregor

Donaldo Cerrone is a UFC legend and a fan favorite fighter (Image: Getty)

Conor McGregor could not have expected a better return opponent than Donald Cowboy Cerrone.

The main poster of UFC 246 is certainly a “fan-friendly match,” as McGregor continues to refer to him, and marks the beginning of the Irish road to redemption in 2020. Cerrone is more than a familiar face for any fan of MMA worth it.

The 36-year-old man is a combat machine. He has the UFC record in most of the finishes, most of the bonuses on the night of the fight and most of the victories in the UFC. Owner of a ranch, deep-sea diver, adrenaline junkie, crazy maniac: Cerrone’s stock has never been so high, despite suffering successive defeats.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Surprisingly, 19 of the 33 Cerrone fights in the UFC have taken place within 100 days of the previous one. The activity streaks of Cerrone and McGregor are day and night, and the “Notorious” will expect to steal some of Cowboy’s famous resistance.

The fight has all the characteristics of a fire fighting, but for McGregor, it hardly represents the biggest threat to his 2020 “season.”

More: UFC



“I think stylistically it’s a great combination for Conor,” Brad Pickett explained to Metro.co.uk ‘I can’t see this to be a fight or fight match. Unless Cowboy chooses that path, and if I were his coach, I would tell Cowboy to do it.

‘But Cowboy is his own fighter and I think he will stop and fight with Conor. That will play in Conor’s hands and I think Cowboy will finish in the first two rounds. “

The cowboy fighting style seems to start and end with instinct. In his defeats against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, he was an ancient Cerrone, opting to face off against elite strikers instead of trying to nullify their weapons.

But in his triumphs over Mike Perry and Al Iaquinta, Cerrone demonstrated experience and ability to become a contest. He is a slow starter, which bodes well for McGregor, who has 15 first-round finals in his career.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Cerrone’s talents on the ground, however, suggest that it could cause problems for McGregor. The sparkles of pure Cowboy shine on his feet are another indicator that it could be a true banana skin for the returning superstar, hence Dana White has sanctioned the confrontation.

“Cowboy is one of the five best fighters in the world,” the UFC president insisted during the week of the fight. ‘Never underestimate a fighter in the top five.





UFC 246 fees

Conor McGregor 3/10

Donald Cerrone 5/2

Conor McGregor for KO 1/2

Source: OHMBET

‘This is not a trap for Conor or an easy fight. This is not easy money or an open door to Khabib Nurmagomedov. “

In a fight back for its biggest star, the UFC wanted a competition where the odds were stacked in favor of McGregor and one in which he could show his striking abilities. Pickett explained why Cerrone ticked those boxes, but he was still a credible opponent.

He said: or Conor is such a clean striker and always starts strong. The last two Cowboy fights have been lost.

Fer Tony Ferguson looked up and then was stopped in the first round by Justin Gaethje. Cowboy is vulnerable in the first rounds, so I can see Conor winning early.

McGregor aims to knock out Cowboy (Image: Getty)

‘But Cowboy Cerrone is the living embodiment of how crazy MMA is. We have counted it so many times. When he fought Alexander Hernández, a young stallion, he raised him. Cowboy in his night can beat anyone in the world. He has all the tools to win. “

Although Cerrone does not represent the vocal dance partner McGregor would like, UFC legend Pickett explained why McGregor’s silver tongue will be particularly useful against Cowboy, if he chooses to use it.

“Cowboy is just a fighter,” Pickett said. ‘Mentally, he hates fighting. Hates it. I was the same I hated fighting and it didn’t seem natural to hit someone. I always felt sick before a fight, just like Cowboy.

Cerrone has the skills to beat McGregor (Image: Getty)

‘I could attract the crowd, but with Cowboy you can feel quite intimidated by your opponents. He needs to be friends with you. If he is with you, he fights you very well. If you have that animosity with him, he doesn’t do so well. Nate Diaz, Matt Brown: everyone has gotten under their skin. When he fought Matt Brown, Matt was very hard on Cowboy and that really affected him.

‘It wasn’t until the third round when Cowboy tried to hit him all five and saw Cowboy’s mentality change.

‘He was comfortable again and knocked him out in the world. He is better when he is fighting with his teammates. Conor is definitely going to get into Cerrone’s head. “

Fighting fans can expect fireworks between Cerrone and McGregor. But make no mistake about it, UFC’s decision to choose Cerrone is calculated, designed to give McGregor’s return season the perfect start.

Metro.co.uk reports from Las Vegas in association with Ohmbet, the UK MMA No.1 betting house. To get the latest odds of MMA, go here.

Look at UFC® 246: McGREGOR vs. COWBOY live at BT Sport Box Office from 3:00 a.m. GMT with the first live previews exclusively at UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 11:15 p.m.

MORE: Conor McGregor states that Tyson Fury lied about MMA training conversations

MORE: Conor McGregor names the next fight date and potential opponents if he defeats Cowboy Cerrone