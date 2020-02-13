Why does Lionel Richie want daughter Sofia to fail?

Lionel Richie finds failure essential for his daughter Sofia Richiegrowth.

The music icon, 70, has been in show business long enough to know that immediate success can be the biggest downfall of an entertainer, especially if the entertainer comes from a famous family.

According to People, Lionel revealed to reporters at one “American idol” event Wednesday’s tough career advice that he offered to his 21-year-old daughter when she first showed an interest in following in his footsteps: “I told her,” I wish you many failures, young. “

“We are in a company where it’s how you recover and” yes, yes, yes “doesn’t feel terrible, so you have to be slapped in the face,” he explained. “I said,” You will have a little more of a different time because you come from a family where they expect a little more. “

Lionel – who is also dad Nicole Richie, 38, and Miles Richie, 25 – talked about an early memory of his oldest daughter freezing under the pressure of being the child of a huge musician.

“When Nicole was about 4 years old, she went on a talent show,” he recalled. “She’s about to do her little act and they said,” And now we have Lionel Richie’s daughter, “and she froze. She said,” Daddy, I don’t want to be here. ” I remember that being, what a terrifying moment. “

The four-fold Grammy winner said the three-pronged advice he has always given his children is: “Do your best, give them an attitude and kill it.”

“She has the attitude,” he said about Sofia, adding that all his children “have a great attitude” when it comes to working in the entertainment industry. “She sings too. I’m so excited about her. They all take risks and I want them to do it now. Sofia is doing fantastic now. “

However, the father’s advice goes no further than his career, as Lionel stated that he avoids the personal lives of his children. “You can’t get in there. It just doesn’t work,” he said. “If you are a parent, you will understand.”

Sofia is famous dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, 36. She made her first appearance “Keeping up with the Kardashians” just last season announced last week she would not return to the reality show so that she could concentrate on her acting career.

