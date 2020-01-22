This Is Us is like a television adaptation of a slam poem: so dependent on emotional outbursts and brutal symbolism that you are captivated by the raw and emotional purge.

The cute actors don’t hurt either. Last week, the hit NBC show returned from its mid-season break with annoying updates on the deteriorating memory of Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), the desperate search for Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) for a fairytale romance, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan). raising a blind son and the growing anxiety of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) under the pressures of his job and his family. As the promo for tonight’s episode teases Randall in the face of an armed intruder at home, one of the most disturbing aspects of This Is Us is Kevin Pearson’s concept of love.

NBC

“Light and Shadows” has reinforced how determined Kevin is to piece together his parents’ perfect love story, as Jack shared as Kevin grew up. Of course, through intermittent flashbacks to young Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), we see that they had an imperfect romance riddled with classism from Rebecca’s parents (and later racism) and Jack’s PTSD (and later alcohol). Kevin, who is not sure whether he will approach 40 years of age, hires a matchmaker so that he can reach his goals of getting married with his first child on the road within six months (the big three are born August 31, each season of This Is Us focusing on the birthdays of Pearson children). He approaches his mission with enthusiasm, but after a few bad dates with a doctorate who is “too intelligent” for him and a perky and relaxed racist, he gives up.

Then, the moment (literally, the exact moment, because the timing of the television is an obvious irony) Kevin says he leaves his love life to the universe, he spots a beautiful girl named Lizzie (Sophia Bush) through coffee. Aside from the fact that Lizzie does not live in Los Angeles and leaves the city the next day (and continues to receive incessant calls from her mother), the two have been spectacularly successful. They joke, they tease each other, they tease themselves from the alluring eyes, and Kevin continues to panic her with his exaggerated romantic gestures – because seriously man, you had private access to the Hollywood Bowl and convinced John Legend, “the man the sexiest in the world “, to play a whole concert just for you and your daughter? In fact, it is not your daughter, because whatever time of television, this sequence of events could not have happened in more than five hours, and the birthday of five hours is not not intended for a private concert with her favorite singer in an empty Hollywood amphitheater.

First, it’s the kind of serial killer intensity that straddles the line between goosebumps and sweetness. Kevin shows the kind of immediate hyper-focus on an object of affection, especially one that he does not know well (or not at all), which indicates that he does not see the person in front of him but rather an ideal version in which it was created. his mind. He placed himself several times in the middle of the life of his ex-wife Sophie, dropping emotional bombs like “I’m still in love with you … even if it’s been 12 years, and I cheated on you, but here I brought your favorite fries “(which is at least something).

Obsessive thinking is often confused with love at first sight, particularly in twisted twilight and Joe from You romances; but to be fair, the craze is not a rare reaction when you first meet someone who attracts you a lot. However, it is usually the result of an underlying anxiety. Bored psychologists who have studied love – and all of our strange behaviors while drugged on it – have pointed out that “Love at first sight” is mainly reported by people with “anxious attachment systems”. or models of being very insecure and needing a lot of comfort in their relationships. (In other cases, the “love at first sight” is largely a label applied retroactively following biased memories). Unsecured anxious attachment means that individuals often overestimate and obsess over small details in an emerging relationship, especially communication. Signal each scene of Kevin by making anxious back and forth while accelerating – talking about his way through a decision – not to mention his infamous emotional monologues, like showing up at Sophie’s door and not letting her say more than his name before professing, “I was head over heels in love with you the moment I saw you … I should never have let you go … It’s like you are part of me.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzXFoilnNzQ (/ integrated)

www.youtube.com

Could it be just lazy writing? Surely. For some reason, the writers of This Is Us sharpened sharp, funny and vulnerable voices for characters like Randall and Beth Pearson, and even Toby, but they really left Kevin stew in a primordial soup of the film’s generic film – watery eyes a week. But based on last week’s “Light and Shadow”, the brightest possibility is that it was somewhat intentional, as Kevin’s romance bubble is suddenly and brutally burst when Lizzie admits it is not really her mother who continues to call but her husband; Kevin is her “pass”, the only celebrity with whom she is allowed to sleep without her husband considering him cheating. Kevin’s real exaggerated attempts to form an eternal bond with her, the same afternoon they first met, panic and make him feel guilty for telling him the truth. In a hilarious cringey outing, Lizzie steps out of the Hollywood Bowl while Kevin collapses in his own disappointment and embarrassment of going too far to chase a fantasy.

Kevin has another habit shared by all scary and intense men: he grazes the razor of self-awareness and gets so frustrated to find his shit when something happens to bring him back to his old ways. As he vacates onto his film set that he must stop trying to force a fairy tale love story to happen, his phone rings to reveal that Sophie is calling him. Why? Because the timing of the television is incredible, Kevin has one of the most minimal character developments of all prime time, and despite everything, we can’t stop rooting for him to find his way. When the mid-season finale jumped back in time to reveal that he was indeed celebrating his 40th birthday with an unidentified pregnant fiancee, we rejoiced and examined each of his relationships to discuss his future wife.

Safe, intense, insecure and hopelessly romantic men like Kevin Pearson make us cringe inside, but we can’t stop looking at their desperate antics because we need conscious fairy tales: the relentless pursuit of a happy ending by someone who is not sure they deserve it.

NBC

.