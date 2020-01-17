Why do people want Harry Styles to leave the Super Bowl?

Harry Styles celebrated the recent release of his new album (Image: Fury / Getty)

Harry Styles is urged to cancel his main performance at a Super Bowl event at the end of the month.

The One Direction star will appear on stage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar party on January 31 in Miami, Florida.

While Styles admitted that he was “excited” to play at the event, people urge the singer to cut ties with the Super Bowl and withdraw from his scheduled appearance.

Why do people want Harry Styles to withdraw from the Super Bowl event?

Styles are urged to sympathize with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who has been rejected by the American football league.

It has been pointed out that the sponsors of the event, Pepsi, have been accused of racial insensitivity after an announcement with Kendall Jenner seemed to “trivialize” political resistance and was accused of “disrespecting” the Black Lives Matter movement.

Harry Styles said he was “excited” about the performance (Image: Will Heath / NBC / Getty)

The hashtag “HarryBackOut” began to be a trend in social networks, and many of Styles and Kaepernick’s followers asked the singer to reconsider his performance.

A fan said on Twitter: “If Harry goes back … all of you are a GREAT DECLARATION.” Not many artists listen to their fans when we say how we really feel about important things like these. Harry, please, make us feel LISTENED. “

While styles may be contractually obligated to act, people also suggest that you donate your paycheck to a Black Lives Matter organization.

Another person wrote: ‘POC fans have the right to feel valued and respected. And many times they are not. I understand that Harry can’t retire before a contract, but he can talk more and he can donate to BLM or other causes. “

Harry will perform at the Planet @ Pepsi Zero Sugar party on Friday, January 31 in Miami. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/iUHK5X6BJ6 pic.twitter.com/zpcx4k7mLH

– HSHQ (@HSHQ) January 17, 2020

Several high profile celebrities, including Rihanna, Cardi B, J Cole and John Legend, have rejected the opportunity to appear in the Super Bowl.

Shakira and Jennifer López also face pressures to reconsider their performance in the Super Bowl halftime show.

However, both singers have defended their decision, arguing that it offered the opportunity to celebrate their Latin culture.

Colin Kaepernick has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016 (Image: Michael Zagaris / San Francisco 49ers / Getty)

Kaepernick led a campaign against police injustice and institutional racism kneeling during the US national anthem. UU. In 2016.

The player faced a violent reaction from President Donald Trumps, among others, for his actions and has not appeared in a game since then, as the NFL teams refused to sign him.

MORE: The NFL executive says Colin Kaepernick’s arm remains “elite” after eight teams show up for public training

MORE: DJ Khaled supports Jay Z amid the rapper’s plans to buy the NFL team to re-hire Colin Kaepernick