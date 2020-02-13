Why did William Barr choose Pittsburgh as Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian leadership? – Mother Jones

The top federal prosecutor in western Pennsylvania was in the news Monday when Attorney General William Barr confirmed to reporters that the Justice Department had set up an “intake field trial” to receive information about Ukraine, formerly Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, who was collected by Rudy Giuliani. Although the Washington Post has reported that Giuliani, a private lawyer for President Trump, has already used the office of US lawyer Scott W. Brady in Pittsburgh to communicate with federal law enforcement officials, a prosecutor spokesperson declined to comment on any aspect of the Giuliani is important, and refuses to answer questions about how the office is selected for the role, whether research is ongoing, or how it will navigate through the deep political waters that it swims through during a controversial election year in the eternal swing state.

Both Giuliani and the FBI field office in Pittsburgh also declined to comment. Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for Barr, did not respond to a request for comment. The news of Brady’s new assignment was quickly overshadowed on Tuesday when the Department of Justice reversed a conviction recommendation for Roger Stone, found a Trump ally guilty of seven points related to lying to Congress, leading a series of prosecutors to resign to take out of the case.

“Attorney General Barr violates our rule of law by diverting law enforcement resources from legitimate law enforcement to investigate unmasked conspiracy theories,” Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) Told Mother Jones when asked about the Pittsburgh settlement. “After the Senate deposition process, some of my Republican colleagues said the president had learned his lesson and would change his behavior. It is clear that he has not done either. “



David Laufman, a former CIA analyst and federal prosecutor who recently served under Trump as the highest counterintelligence officer at the DOJ, tweeted Monday that “there is nothing normal about the Attorney General who has a special” intake process in the field ” for information about claims that promote a political story of the White House – especially for someone who is reportedly being investigated under criminal law. “

Rep. Jerry Nadler (DN.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Barr on Monday expressing “serious concerns” about the arrangement and describing the movement as a “major deviation” from traditional channels of information gathering and launch investigations. Nadler’s letter pointed to the apparent contradiction between September last year, when the DOJ claimed that Barr had not communicated with Giuliani about Ukraine, and Barr’s recognition of the trial on Monday. The letter also refers to claims by Lev Parnas, a Giuliani employee who has been sued by prosecutors in the southern district of New York for violations of campaign finance, involving Barr in the president’s plan to investigate the government of Ukraine to have the Biden family announce. Nadler asked Barr to respond on 25 February to a series of questions about the ‘intake process’.

On Wednesday, Democrats issued a letter confirming that Barr will testify before the committee on March 31. “During your tenure as Attorney General you have entered into a behavioral pattern in legal matters concerning the President that gives rise to serious concern for this committee,” The letter, in which the Pittsburgh settlement was mentioned as one of the main concerns that the members wanted to discuss.

Prior to being confirmed as US Attorney in December 2017, Brady was the head of the process for Federated Hermes, a Pittsburgh-based investment firm. He also taught constitutional law at the University of Pittsburgh and was an assistant lawyer in the US in Pittsburgh from 2004 to 2010. Before that, he was a clerk for Thomas Hardiman, a federal appeals judge who reportedly was on Trump’s short list before the Supreme Court for his selection of Brett Kavanaugh.

Over the years, according to federal election reports, Brady has donated just under $ 10,000 to Republican politicians, with $ 5,200 for Sen. Ben Sasse, the Republican of Nebraska, who once drew the anger of Trump supporters by having someone else run as party of the party nominee in 2016. When asked about Barr’s appointment with Brady, a Sasse spokesperson confirmed to Mother Jones that the two are friends going back to college, “but the first he heard about it was when the news broke out.”

In September 2019, Barr and eight other US lawyers appointed Brady a member of the Attorney General Advisory Committee, a body that meets regularly in Washington to consult the Attorney General on policy and management issues. John Huber, the American lawyer in Utah, who, following pressure from Trump, had been ordered by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to review the FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation, served in the committee until 2019. The Post reported early January that investigation did not put anything on and fell down quietly.

The arrangement for the ‘intake process’ is only the latest deviation from traditional standards that is intended to protect the appearance of independence between the DOJ and the White House. Returning to the Watergate era, there are concerns about federal law enforcement, which formally forms part of the executive power, which is used to advance the political goals of the president or his party. After Richard Nixon, under President Jimmy Carter, Attorney General Griffin Bell worked on procedures to isolate the DOJ from the political pressure of the White House. Those restrictions were eased under President George W. Bush, which led to the notorious 2006 dismissal of seven American lawyers for political reasons by Karl Rove and Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez.

In 2009, Attorney General Eric Holder issued a new set of policy measures to restore stricter guidelines for contact between the White House and the DOJ regarding pending or potential cases, and wrote that “it is imperative that investigative and prosecuting powers of the ministry be free from biased consideration. “

Concerns about the erosion of those lines flared up again in May 2019 when Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Famously asked Barr during the Senate statement whether the President or someone in the White House asked or suggested that he investigate someone would open. Barr looked at the ceiling, stammered, and said he “tried to struggle with the word” suggestion. He said: “There have been discussions about matters … they did not ask me to open an investigation. “about whether investigations were” suggested “or” inferred, “Barr said,” I don’t know. “

It is unclear why the intake process was conducted via Brady. The US office, based in Pittsburgh, is known for its work on prosecuting cyber crime cases, in particular under former US lawyer David Hickton, who resigned after the 2016 election. Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan and the former US attorney for the eastern district of Michigan, said Wednesday that the cyber expertise that Hickton helped establish in Pittsburgh – supplemented by similar skills in the city’s FBI office – could be behind the office selection, although the Biden affair seems to be more a case of public corruption.

But she speculated that the real value of the scheme could be that it would be a way for Barr to look like he “pleases Trump a little, but doesn’t really do anything too unusual, and takes it out of DC so he doesn’t have to deal with Giuliani immediately. ‘

“If Rudy has information, call Pittsburgh,” McQuade said, describing the setup. “They may or may not do anything with that information.” Although a channel has probably been set up to share information more widely, she says: “it might just be a place where this information can disappear.”

“I imagine he got a call,” McQuade says about Brady, “he wasn’t happy to receive it. I’m sure there are thousands of other cases he would rather spend his time on than this. It’s full of danger and politics. ”

This is not the first time that the Justice Department has outsourced politically sensitive investigations to US lawyers outside of DC. In addition to the order from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Huber to re-examine the FBI’s investigation of alleged corruption within the Clinton Foundation, Barr in 2019 assigned John Durham, the American lawyer in Connecticut, to investigate the origin of the investigation from the FBI to investigate Russian interference in the United States. 2016 American elections. His findings have yet to be released.

“I look forward to the Bull Durham report,” Trump said. “That I look forward to.”