Why Cynthia Bailey is worried Fiancee Mike Hill cheats on her

Cynthia Bailey BMO fiancee Mike Hill “at the best moment in his life”, but the behavior of the athlete in the past has not been perfect.

After Hill acknowledged his self-described “violations” during a conversation with the couples’ lovers, Bailey expressed concern about the history of her future husband in unfaithfulness in this clip of the new Sunday Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“He cheated on his wives for me,” Bailey explains to the confessional camera of the series. “What makes me so different?”

Earlier, the Fox Sports announcer told a room with family members that his marriage to Bailey will be different from previous unions. “We caught each other at the right time,” he starts. “Because if (Bailey) would have met me three years ago, it would be a different life.”

Hill also refers to a memoir he is writing and notes the impact on his restored way of thinking.

“When I started writing the book and got all that stuff from my chest, I realized that some of the things I have done in the past have led me to do some of the things that I am doing now,” he continues, that it is important to him “to reveal some of these things” because he is the father of two daughters. While Bailey is standing next to him, Hill adds, “Their mothers, I apologized for the things and transgressions I have made in the past and now I’m just trying to do it the right way this time.”

The engagement of Bailey and Hill in July 2019 was broadcast on RHOA last December. Listen to the couple’s comments in the clip above and tune into the full episode next Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM. on Bravo.

(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)