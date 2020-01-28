The year is 2049.

Although half the world has been decimated by the hurricanes and fires of the climate crisis, the Green New Deal that we have instituted has been sufficient to allow us to continue.

The child of Elon Musk and Grimes, C93489 # _, invented the first four-dimensional holographic teleportation device, so that you and our family can be reunited by simulation. At this moment, you are projected onto the roof garden of your children, and you contemplate our flooded and constantly rebuilt city. Your grandchildren congregate around you, dressed in cat ears and cat whiskers, wearing a variety of pearls and tuxedos, long coats with long hairs and high heels.

“I was there,” you say, with a distant look in the eyes. “I saw it.”

“Grandparents,” they say (the term non-sexist, because gender is no longer considered real). “How was it?”

“It was like nothing I have ever seen before,” you say, swinging back and forth.

As their parents watch with concern, the kids leave for the midnight screening of the biggest cult classic film since The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Tom Hooper, visionary, distorted, dreamlike interpretation of the musical Andrew Lloyd Webber Cats.

cartoonbrew.com

The past

Flashback to 2019. As we know, cats collapsed in theaters, undermining NBCUniversal by some $ 70 million and scaring audiences everywhere with its bizarre nonsense and mutated CGI fur technology.

Then the midnight screenings began.

In January 2020, as Bernie Sanders began sweeping the Iowa polls, the Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Brooklyn organized two “rowdy” performances of cats at midnight. They sold. The audience had fun singing. Two other events were organized; the same thing happened.

During the screenings, “calls” and traditions were already emerging. Someone yelled “TISSUE” every time Jennifer Hudson’s snot trace emerged, which was every time she was on the screen (and soon they will start throwing them). Whenever the camera lingered on Judi Dench’s face, someone would shout “GREAT DEUT”.

pinknews.co.uk

“I love the interactive experience,” midnight Cats spectator Hailey told Spectrum News. “I love being able to really be part of this group together while watching the film. By coming up with new ideas, you often improvise too, so it’s just great fun to be together in this experience.”

Overall, the cats seem poised to become the next great midnight cinematic masterpiece. In many ways, it has all the features necessary to make one.

Cats as midnight archetypal film

Cats has a lot in common with the great cult films of the past, going back to the origins of cult cinema. “Midnight Movies (by J. Hoberman) finds the origins of late night cinema in different strains of obsessive moviegoer fandom from the early 20th century,” writes Matt Singer for Screencrush. “They compare the sectarians to the surrealists of the 1920s who” courted disorientation “and watched films for their” dreamlike latent content which could be precipitated by disturbing or bypassing the manifest content of his script “. The surrealists would have loved Cats, which confuses the viewer. It basically has no history, so nothing should be disturbed or bypassed. It is pure dreamlike madness. “

If a cult film must appeal to a desire for drug disorientation by replacing any semblance of a scenario with scattered dreamlike images, then Cats is fine. There is something of a Dali cat clock horror, something oozing behind its kitsch exterior.

The classics typical of the midnight cult are also generally rejected by the general public. Left in the dark, they often become popular to celebrate a form of identity or taboo, queer or otherwise restricted sexuality – something Rocky Horror illustrated. While Cats does not have the heart of Rocky (and most of its quality), it occupies a different but necessary niche.

Cats as posthumous cinema for the TikTok era

Although it aligns with the traditions of the past, cats are also particularly suitable for the future. In the coming decades, we will study ecological collapse combined with exponential developments in artificial intelligence. We are moving towards a truly posthumous age, where the boundaries between human and digital are becoming more and more worn and where, if we are to survive, we must deconstruct our ideas of humanity and learn to work and live with the rhythms of the natural world.

Cats is the ultimate posthumous film. Her characters are cyborgs, digitally designed to be neither human nor cat but something else entirely – and their glitchiness, their changing sizes and their changing and deformed bodies – could be read as representations of the scariest and least predictable aspects of this impending change.

screenrant.com

The cat cast lives in apocalyptic London, which seems to have been swept away by chemicals and nuclear war. However, in the ashes of civilization, cats find a particular form of community, embodying a future that is at once strange, sublime and horrible. They use rituals (albeit deadly) to maintain hope for the future. And they dance – oh, how they dance.

As the world changes and changes in the years to come, we will dance one way or another, because that is what humans do. These decades could see incredibly strange metamorphoses that transform our world into its very DNA, but Cats is the perfect midnight classic for our time because it reflects the strangeness of this world and the famous, in all its distorted splendor.

In its quirkiness, its basic injustice – almost seemed to come close to the strangeness that many of us feel when reading the news, or even simply by living and in our bodies. Being alive has never been so strange, and since the dawn of cinema, we have never had classic cults to shock and horrify our elders while giving a voice to strange and unruly youth subcultures.

Cats may already be doing this. It looks like the distorted and distorted images we see on apps like TikTok and Snapchat, where technology is capable of distorting facial features, turning humans into broad-nosed, trembling-voiced children, heart-eyed clones or , of course, in CGI furry cats. However, the film also illuminates the horror and the loss of humanity that accompany our increasingly digitalized world smothered by pollution.

The future

Back to the future. You contemplate your grandchildren as they jump on the road, singing Memory and drawing the latest successes from the tobacco industry’s latest attempts to repackage its product.

You are caught in your own memories … of a time when you were all alone in the moonlight, not a sound of the sidewalk except your own horrified reactions and quietly delighted to see cats in all its grotesque for the first time. You were beautiful then … You remember a time when you knew what happiness was. Now the memory lives on.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNTDoOmc1OQ (/ integrated)

www.youtube.com

.