Why Buhari Can't Succeed - Jonathan's Former Assistant Omokri

Reno Omokri, former media assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said it would be difficult, if not impossible, for President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed because of those around him.

Omokri said that some of Buhari’s assistants such as his spokespersons, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, were liars.

Reno Omokri reacted Sunday to Adesina’s interview on Channels Television.

Adesina had, during the said interview, berated the Nigerians for complaining about the wave of insecurity in Nigeria.

Buhari’s aide added that “Nigerians should be thankful that the bombing has dropped.”

Reacting in a statement sent to DAILY POST, Omokri said: “I watched the interview with Femi Adesina on Channels Television on Sunday January 26, 2020, and I felt sorry, very sorry for General Muhammadu Buhari.

“First, his own wife, Aisha Buhari, denounced one of his spokespersons, Garba Shehu, as a liar and cabal agent, whose loyalty to her husband is driven by what he earns financially.

“And now the other spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has shown himself not only to be a liar, but also a non-intelligent.

“During the interview, Femi Adesina berated the Nigerians for complaining about the wave of insecurity in Nigeria. He then added that “Nigerians should be thankful that the bombing has dropped.”

“Continuing, Mr. Adesina, who made a mistake, said:

“It’s not as bad as you make it out to be… because we know what the situation was in 2015 and we know what it is today despite the security downturns, it’s still not as bad as before in this country. … .Yes, there was a bomb or two today (Sunday). There was a time when there were five, six, ten bombings a day in this country. “

“It is said that no matter how far the lie traveled, it must ultimately be overtaken by the truth. And the truth is, there never was a day during the five-year administration of former President Jonathan, when and where there were five, six, ten bombings a day in this country.

“I challenge Femi Adesina to give us specific dates, and we will produce documents from the Global Terrorism Index, which shows the number of bombings, shootings and other acts of insecurity, measured daily .

“According to the Global Terrorism Index, published each year by the Institute for Economy and Peace (IEP), Nigeria is now more terrorized under General Buhari than at any time under former President Jonathan.

“While Nigeria was ranked fourth most terrorized country in the world in 2014, under former President Jonathan, the latest Global Terror Index ranks Nigeria, under General Buhari, as the third most terrorized nation in the world.

“Not only that, Nigeria, under the command of General Buhari, now has two of the 10 deadliest terrorist groups in the world (shepherds and Boko Haram). The only nation with this dubious distinction.

“In addition, on February 1, 2017, the United States Congress cited Nigeria, under General Buhari,” as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world “, without exception, and that” impunity for those who are Those responsible for the murder of Christians in the country appear to be widespread.

“I would also like to remind the fallacious Femi Adesina that while former president Jonathan arrested and was trying for trial thousands of Boko Haram members, including Kabiru Sokoto, who was convicted and imprisoned, the Buhari administration frees thousands of terrorists from Boko Haram for the simple reason that they were now “repentant”.

“It will also be remembered that one of the freed so-called” repentant “Boko Haram commanders, Shuaibu Moni, released in April 2018, returned to the group, carried out an attack that killed dozens of Nigerians and published a video promising more killings. So much for his “repentance”.

“Whether it is the fight against corruption, terrorism, the economy or the human development index, the Jonathan administration is above that of General Buhari. The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index has just appeared shows that Nigeria has gone backwards from the progress made under the Jonathan administration, when we made our best progress in 2014, down to 136, compared to today, whereas we fell from 10 places to 146.

“Or is it the world hunger index from the International Food Policy Research Institute, which praised Nigeria, under former President Jonathan, for reducing hunger by 1.5 points , but criticized the Buhari administration for making Nigeria the world seat of extreme poverty.

“If Femi Adesina doesn’t know what to do, I would advise her to bury her head in shame, because her own region, the Southwest, was so safe under former President Jonathan, but today things are going so well wrong that they have to find Amotekun, to protect themselves, because the federal government cannot protect them. “