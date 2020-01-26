Why Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was India's main guest for the Republic Day parade was a bad idea

At a time when both economies have been hit by the downturn, strengthening trade relationships is becoming an important topic. In addition, India also wishes to strengthen its relations with the Latin American region. This is also happening in the context of the Chinese-American debacle.

It is therefore understandable that Brazil and India come together to explore new paths. The problem, however, lies in the timing of the choice. The day we remember that India is a “sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic”, we invited a person who, in the past, advocated dictatorship as guest of honor.

Certainly, he made the comment in 1992, but nothing is never really forgotten, and today, the Internet has made it a point to respect this principle. But more than the long memory of Internet users, it is the fact that Bolsonaro apparently continues to have similar ideas, even today.

Take the subject of homosexuality – something that India recently celebrated decriminalization. Bolsonaro remains a voice critic and, on one occasion, has previously stated that he would rather have his son die in a traffic accident than be gay.

We mentioned a little bit about not deserving rape earlier, but now consider this against the fact that rape and related crimes continue to make the headlines in India.

Now, these comments in themselves do not really affect India in terms of socio-economic policy and development. But at the same time, one cannot help but wonder if there were better alternatives that we could have chosen on Constitution Day.

But if those previously mentioned quotes didn’t point out my point, I’ll leave you with one last comment from Bolsonaro – this one from the late 1990s.

“You will never change anything in this country by voting. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Unfortunately, things will not change until the civil war begins and we do the work that the regime did not do.”

In addition to the above, he added that it was “acceptable” for some innocent people to die as well.

