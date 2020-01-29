Why Bernie Sanders strikes a chord with musicians - Mother Jones

Evan Weiss was surprised when he received a text message asking if his band could perform at a rally for Bernie Sanders in Coralville, Iowa in November. The text came from an old friend of Weiss who works as an event coordinator for Sanders campaign and also books the music for campaign rallies. His band, an emo trio from Chicago called Pet Symmetry, was founded in 2012 and has toured the country several times since then, from grubby punk basements to major splash festivals. However, the opening of a political rally was a first. Pet Symmetry, like Weiss and his bandmates – drummer Marcus Nuccio and guitarist Erik Czaja – tell me a group of committed Sanders fans, but the band “never wrote political songs or was outwardly political on our social media,” says Weiss which is why he was a little confused by the invitation.

Pet Symmetry is hardly the first band to come up with an ideal musical guest for campaign rallies, and the band readily admits that. “It was clear that the audience we were playing for had no idea who we were,” says Nuccio. But a small indie band appearing at a Sanders rally isn’t an anomaly for the Vermont Senator 2020 presidential campaign. Music has played an important, albeit unorthodox, role in Sanders’ campaign. He conquered the market when he spoke to the infectious, music-obsessed Pitchfork crowd. He ends his attempt to win Iowa with two major rallies led by Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend, the superstars of the indie rock scene. And in recent months, his campaign has featured a number of mostly smaller and younger up-and-coming artists at his rallies – bands you might know if you keep up with taste-creating music blogs like BrooklynVegan and Stereogum, or indie labels like Topshelf Records and Polyvinyl Records , Musicians whose own community and DIY-oriented existence reflect the populist campaign of the Vermont Senator.

At a rally in Minneapolis in November, hip hop guru Brother Ali and Prince’s former band New Power Generation caused a stir before Sanders and MP Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Spoke in thousands. A few weeks earlier, he played the song “Expect the Bayonet” by the grumpy power pop rocker Sheer Mag from Philadelphia at an October rally in Queens, where MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) supported him. to exaggerate the hustle and bustle crowd before Sanders and AOC took the stage. At another rally in Iowa, another Chicago indie emo outfit, Ratboys (in which Nuccio also plays drums) played an acoustic set before Sanders took the stage. And in November, the Grammy-winning Latin funk / punk / hip-hop band Ozomatli opened a Sanders rally in East Los Angeles. His campaign tried this four years ago when smaller artists like Tacocat, The Thermals and Jessie Frye appeared in rallies with bigger artists like Killer Mike and Vampire Weekend. Most of them are not the well-known names that one would expect for one of the leading democratic candidates for the office of president. (I contacted Sanders’ campaign to learn more about how to book the music for campaign rallies, but they declined to comment.)

Few democratic candidates have motivated young voters like Sanders. In the 2016 elections, the rise of his campaign had a lot to do with its great popularity among voters under 30. And for his 2020 campaign, which has proven to be strong, Sanders won advocacy from youth-led progressive organizations such as the Sunrise movement and Dream Defenders. A poll among Iowa voters released this week showed that Sanders had a massive lead among those under 50 with 44 percent support (Elizabeth Warren was second in this group with only 10 percent).

For Weiss and his bandmates, the invitation to one of Sanders’ rallies is in line with the grass-roots message that is the focus of his campaign. And it draws on a younger, artistically influenced culture in which many of these young supporters are. “(His) campaign has just surrounded himself with very young, lively, artistically oriented people who, like his immediate fan base of voters, I believe,” says Weiss. This feeling is shared by Lissie Maurus, a singer-songwriter whose songs have appeared on television and films, and who has appeared at two of Sanders’ rallies. “Not every artist will be a leading superstar,” she says, “but they have something to offer and to contribute.”

So far, music has played a minor role for the Democrats vying for the president. Warren used Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” as her go-out song to bring home the class, politics, gender and populism themes that she would like to define for her campaign. Andrew Yang, evangelist from Silicon Valley, is still trying to make Return of the Mack his thing. The “High Hopes” dance could haunt former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg until the end of time.

But when the 2020 elementary school goes into overdrive and the field of candidates wanes, you can rest assured that music plays a much bigger role. Democratic candidates are starting to prevail among celebrities (Cardi B believes the Bernese, Dave Chapelle and Donald Glover are proud members of the Yang Gang; Mandy Moore has pledged their loyalty to Mayor Pete), for whom they will undoubtedly be blunt on the Campaign. And some even break out a guitar to sing a song or two in support of their favorite candidate, much like Weezers Rivers Cuomo did at a Yang rally in November.

It should come as no surprise that Sanders is hip with indie and punk scenes. As Mayor of Burlington in the 1980s, Sanders and his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders opened 242 Main Street, a government-funded music venue for all ages, in an old administration building in downtown Burlington. Over the course of 242 Main’s more than 30 years of history (it was finally closed in 2016), the venue became a pillar of the punk scene in Burlington, where occasional legendary bands such as Fugazi, the Misfits and Operation Ivy appeared as breeding grounds for local bands. But that doesn’t mean that Sanders is a big indie rock fan. On the occasion of 242 Main’s 30th anniversary, seven days a week in Vermont, O’Meara Sanders said her husband was “not a big fan of rock music”.

For Weiss it makes sense that Sander’s campaign resonates across different music scenes. “He is definitely the neighboring punk candidate. His news is all about community,” Weiss tells me. “It feels like he’s one of us. He becomes poetic if he is not an insider in Washington until the cows come home and that is really well received by us. “