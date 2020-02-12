Why author Jason Reynolds writes for the youngest generation

There was a moment during Jason Reynolds’ huge rise as a mature writer and poet when he turned his back on new fame in New York City and moved to the quiet suburbs of Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he grew up. The decision came after the success of his YA novel When I Was the Greatest 2014. “My mother turned 70 and that was enough for me,” says Reynolds, who had already been named National Book Award Finalist for Young People’s Literature.

“I love New York, but no more than (I love) my mother, and I had already sacrificed enough time away from my family. So I left.” As an important figure in the literary world, Reynolds – who currently working on his fourteenth book – unashamed to young black readers – from a teenager witnessing his brother’s murder to two cited brothers spending a summer with their blind grandfather in Virginia, the characters of Reynolds speak directly to our community.

He even added a Marvel comic to his canon with Miles Morales: Spider-Man. “Who else can I write for, as far as I’m concerned,” he says about his dedication to telling stories about the black youth. “I prefer to continue with these children, who are still malleable but who also have insight into things that we don’t know, with a vision that we no longer have; that imagination has already been taken away from us.”

Reynolds’ desire to use his voice in this way almost declined when he just started. In 2005 he had no idea how to pitch a book. “I ran through New York City, ran into publishing houses or tried, but stopped at security gates,” he recalls. And even when he acquired a new agent in 2012, Reynolds says publisher after publisher refused his book. They did not believe that readers would be interested in stories about black children. The rejection only made him hungry. “I’m going to make sure that nobody will ever say no to me again. This is how I am built,” he says now about his steadfast productivity.

In his last work Both Ways look: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks (Antheneum / Caitlyn Dlouhy, $ 17.99), Reynolds gives us a glimpse of high school life by zooming in on a handful of streets as he follows students home from school. The award-winning writer explains that his work mainly speaks to high school students, because that was a crucial time in his own life.

After skipping second grade, he was always the youngest in his class. As a preteen, he also had to deal with his parents’ split and his enrollment in private school because his mother “thought it would save my life,” he says. From the page he now hopes to speak with young black readers who may experience their own defining experiences. “I love these kids,” Reynolds says. “I am only here to testify of their lives because I believe that the testimony is that everything is real.”

This interview originally appeared in the latest issue of ESSENCE magazine, now available at kiosks.

Works by Jason Reynolds

01

AFTER SCHOOL

In his last

Look both ways,

Reynolds imagines what life is

like for the middle

students walking home

school.

02

SUPERHERO

Spider Man

becomes more

badass herein

reimagined

young adult

novel, Miles

Morales:

Spider Man.

03

REN LOVE REN

Considered perhaps from Reynolds

most impactful

stories, the

Follow series

introduces readers to runners

in an elite team.

SUBJECTS: Entertainment black books black writers black youth Books Jason Reynolds ya books young adult