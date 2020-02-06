Why are the clocks moving forward in the UK and when was summer time introduced?

On Sunday, March 29 at 1 AM, the British lose an hour of sleep when the clocks move forward, indicating that the summer is well on the way.

The annual ritual marks the official start of British Summer Time, which ends when the clocks go back for an hour at the end of October.

So where did the idea for changing the clocks come from, who came up with it and what do people think about it?

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who invented summer time?

British Summer Time was first introduced more than a century ago as part of the Summer Time Act 1916.

The Summer Time Act came into effect after a campaign by builder William Willett, who suggested that the clocks move forward in the spring and return in the winter so that people can save energy and spend more time outdoors during the day.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/20

Yellow flowers bask in the sunshine at Castle Park, Bristol

FATHER

2/20

A harvest of flowering Spring Dawn daffodils is depicted growing in a field on Taylors Bulbs farm near Holbeach in Eastern England

AFP / Getty

3/20

Japanese tourists take photos with daffodils in St James’s Park in London on Friday, February 22

FATHER

4/20

Thousands of crocuses begin to flower weeks early after unusually high temperatures in the Wallington Hall of National Trust in Northumberland

FATHER

5/20

A woman is reading between daffodils in St James Park, London

FATHER

6/20

Snowdrops in bloom at Painswick Rococo Garden in the Cotswolds

FATHER

7/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of National Trust, Northumberland, controls thousands of crocuses that start to flower weeks early after unreasonably high temperatures

FATHER

8/20

Spring flowers bloom in a graveyard at a church in Knutsford, Cheshire

Reuters

9/20

A bee collects pollen in the Wallington Hall of National Trust in Northumberland

FATHER

10/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of the National Trust in Northumberland who is watering some of the plants in the greenhouse, which start to flower weeks early after unreasonable temperatures

FATHER

11/20

Snowdrops in bloom at Painswick Rococo Garden in the Cotswolds

FATHER

12/20

Gardeners participate in the annual flower count of the National Trust in Kilterton in Exeter. 2352 plants bloomed in the garden, an increase of 65 compared to last year

FATHER

13/20

Snowdrops bloom next to purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

14/20

A squirrel and a magpie forage among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

15/20

Daffodils bloom among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

16/20

A yellow flower blooms next to purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

17/20

Robin is feeding among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

18/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of National Trust, Northumberland, controls thousands of crocuses that start to flower weeks early after unreasonably high temperatures

FATHER

19/20

Snowdrops in bloom in Dorset

FATHER

20/20

A woman takes a picture of the crocuses in the Walsall Arboretum while the warm weather continues

FATHER

1/20

Yellow flowers bask in the sunshine at Castle Park, Bristol

FATHER

2/20

A harvest of flowering Spring Dawn daffodils is depicted growing in a field on Taylors Bulbs farm near Holbeach in Eastern England

AFP / Getty

3/20

Japanese tourists take photos with daffodils in St James’s Park in London on Friday, February 22

FATHER

4/20

Thousands of crocuses begin to flower weeks early after unusually high temperatures in the Wallington Hall of National Trust in Northumberland

FATHER

5/20

A woman is reading between daffodils in St James Park, London

FATHER

6/20

Snowdrops in bloom at Painswick Rococo Garden in the Cotswolds

FATHER

7/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of National Trust, Northumberland, controls thousands of crocuses that start to flower weeks early after unreasonably high temperatures

FATHER

8/20

Spring flowers bloom in a graveyard at a church in Knutsford, Cheshire

Reuters

9/20

A bee collects pollen in the Wallington Hall of National Trust in Northumberland

FATHER

10/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of the National Trust in Northumberland who is watering some of the plants in the greenhouse, which start to flower weeks early after unreasonable temperatures

FATHER

11/20

Snowdrops in bloom at Painswick Rococo Garden in the Cotswolds

FATHER

12/20

Gardeners participate in the annual flower count of the National Trust in Kilterton in Exeter. 2352 plants bloomed in the garden, an increase of 65 compared to last year

FATHER

13/20

Snowdrops bloom next to purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

14/20

A squirrel and a magpie forage among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

15/20

Daffodils bloom among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

16/20

A yellow flower blooms next to purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

17/20

Robin is feeding among purple crocuses in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

FATHER

18/20

Gardener Chris Orton in the Wallington Hall of National Trust, Northumberland, controls thousands of crocuses that start to flower weeks early after unreasonably high temperatures

FATHER

19/20

Snowdrops in bloom in Dorset

FATHER

20/20

A woman takes a picture of the crocuses in the Walsall Arboretum while the warm weather continues

FATHER

Willett wrote about his proposal in a leaflet called “The Waste of Daylight”, published in 1907.

Although British Summer Time was finally established during the First World War, Willett was not the first person who had the idea to change the time to keep the daylight.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, wrote about the idea in a satirical letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris in 1784.

Moreover, the ancient Romans also implemented a similar system to efficiently use their time during the day.

As scholar Berthold L. Ullman explains in an article published in The Classical Journal, the ancient Romans split the period of the day in which there was sunlight into 12 periods of equal length, which they would call “hours.”

These hours vary in length from 45 to 75 minutes, depending on the time of the year.

What do people think about pushing the clocks back and forth?

Although many people may enjoy the idea of ​​having an extra hour of sleep when the clocks go back, some believe the exercise should be stopped.

In August 2018, the European Commission conducted a survey on the continent, which received responses from 4.6 million people.

view more

More than 80 percent of the participants said they want to stop moving the clocks one hour forward and backward.

Some people claim that daylight saving time can increase the risk of traffic accidents, because more people drive during dark autumn and winter evenings.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents outlines that the European Commission has proposed to end seasonal clock changes by 2021, a suggestion that the organization supports.

“RoSPA is in favor of this proposal and calls on the government to adopt British Summer Time (GMT + 1) throughout the year,” says society.

“This would mean that road users no longer experience the sudden onset of darkness during their commuting in the fall, which could potentially save many lives.”

.