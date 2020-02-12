Why are all passengers on the quarantined cruise ship not being tested for Coronavirus? Japan has few answers

Tokyo: The 3,600 people aboard the Diamond Princess, locked up for more than a week and desperately looking for information, are reduced to staring at windows while hazmat-ready workers remove the latest corona virus patients and mysterious buses, their interiors covered with curtains go from the port.

They have Wi-Fi, but it is spotty, and even if they were not, they could search in vain for information about their plight from the tight Japanese authorities.

Experts in crisis management said the government offered a textbook example of how they should not tackle a public health crisis.

“Repeat repeatedly what is known and what is unknown, and when people can get more information about what remains unknown,” Dr. said. Hana Hayashi, a public health strategist at McCann Healthcare Worldwide Japan. “It sounds very simple, but by continuing to do this, people ‘s worries decrease.”

With 174 of their number known to be infected – most outside of China – one of the biggest questions for those trapped at the Diamond Princess near Yokohama: Why won’t Japan test everyone on board for the virus?

As of Tuesday, only 439 had been tested and the Japanese authorities have sent mixed messages.

For days, officials have said the country simply does not have the ability to test everyone on the ship. But Tuesday, when demand grew, Dr. Said said. Masami Sakoi, an assistant minister of health, during a newsletter that the ministry of health was considering expanding his testing capacity.

Japan’s insistence that it is a question of usability has been somewhat skeptical.

Critics of how the government deals with the outbreak say that officials simply do not explain enough about their thinking because they are faced with an epidemiological challenge without a simple playbook.

The government’s communication strategy has undermined confidence and speculation has sometimes filled the void, including the question of whether there could be alternatives to keep so many people locked in an infected vessel.

“Here are people locked up in a pseudo-prison on a cruise ship,” said Kyle Cleveland, a sociology professor at the Tokyo campus of Temple University, who has studied Japan’s reaction to a new crisis, the nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. . “Is it really a matter of not testing enough?”

In China, where more than 44,000 people have been infected and 1,100 deaths have been exceeded, health officials perform thousands of coronavirus tests every day. Unlike Japan, China has been struggling with the outbreak since December and has had time to produce test kits. Yet it is struggling with a shortage.

Some passengers say that if it was just a matter of logistics, Japan could seek outside help. “I prefer our countries to participate and help test everyone,” said Vera Koslova-Fu, an Australian on the ship.

Yet there is far from universal agreement that Japan should test everyone aboard the Diamond Princess, even if it could.

Olivia Lawe-Davies, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, said her experts agreed on how Japan dealt with quarantine.

“No country or entity has had to manage this new corona virus, for which there are still many unknowns, on an international transport with so many people,” she said. “The most important thing is to ensure that people who are sick get the right treatment, which the Japanese authorities do.”

Some experts in infectious diseases wondered if testing on board would be effective.

“In reality, people are currently in the incubation period,” said Mitsuyoshi Urashima, a professor of molecular epidemiology at Jikei University Hospital in Tokyo. “The tests aren’t always good.”

(The evidence of this came on Tuesday from another set of coronavirus patients. The Ministry of Health announced that two Japanese citizens who had previously tested negative after leaving Wuhan, China, where the epidemic began, were now infected.)

The tests themselves constitute their own obstacles.

They are not simple throat smears, but instead require mucus from hard-to-reach parts of the airways.

The simplest test, a nasopharyngeal smear, “is not surgery, but it comes close,” Dr. said. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. “It is an aggressive medical procedure.”

The alternative requires saline pumping pumps deep into the lungs.

“You could not do it for healthy people by the thousands, or just go from hut to hut,” Schaffner said.

Both procedures are risky for the medical staff who do them because they can steer the patient into a gagging or coughing stomach, spitting out the virus.

And even then, he said, worries would persist.

“I am sure many people on board think:” If I am negative, I will be released, “Schaffner said.” It is not – you could be positive tomorrow. “

Even if the tests are not scientifically justified, some public health experts said they can calm anxious people on the ship.

“If it reassures people, it has merit,” says Eiji Kusumi, a doctor who specializes in infectious diseases at the Navitas Clinic in Tokyo. “We are dealing with people who operate from emotion.”

A passenger, Sarah Arana, a 52-year-old medical social worker from Paso Robles, California, said, “I think it would provide peace of mind.”

Peace of mind is difficult for many passengers to find, not least because of the limited communication from the Japanese government.

Passengers isolated in their cabins have checked their phones for news updates and messages on social media, while their families enthusiastically insist on information.

By not holding regular and timely newsletterings and distributing cryptic information, the government has “made the problem much bigger than it seems,” said Hiromi Murakami, a health policy expert at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo .

“It’s mostly bureaucrats who have to deal with many things, and sometimes they don’t know how to respond,” Murakami said. “They’re not used to dealing with questions. They don’t know how to answer them, and they think that if they can’t answer, the purpose of a press conference is. So they avoid these situations.”

That may prove to be more difficult soon. Experts say the Diamond Princess might just be the beginning of the challenges of Japan with the corona virus.

“It is probably a small part of our problem in Japan,” said Hitoshi Oshitani, professor of virology at Tohoku University. “If we have a few hundred cases in Japan and there are probably thousands of contacts around this few hundred, the number will increase every day.”

The government has said little. On Sundays and Mondays it waited for hours to confirm that new infections were on board, even when the Diamond Princess captain announced them to the ship.

By Wednesday, Japanese officials moved faster to say that 39 additional passengers had tested positive and that a health ministry employee had also diagnosed the disease after conducting a survey of those on board the ship.

Yet there are rumors in abundance.

At the beginning of Tuesday, Japanese news channels reported that the health authorities were considering removing some older passengers from the ship, but officials refused to comment. Passengers on the ship could see that at least two buses, their windows covered with curtains, had been drawn to the harbor and the claims were spreading that some people were allowed to leave.

In the absence of official communication, some have found their own way of communicating: Japanese passengers, who make up about half of the 2,666 guests on board, unrolled sheet mark their balcony.

“Serious lack of medication, lack of information,” read one.

Motoko Rich and Ben Dooley c.2020 The New York Times Company

.