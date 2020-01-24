Why Alternative Myths Are Even More Important In These Tough Times

“Sure, it’s going on in your head, Harry, but why the hell should it mean it’s not real?”

The last thing we expect to hear when attending a session at Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020, his favorite quote from Harry Potter, but in retrospect, we should have seen it coming since it involved Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan, creator of popular mythology for Generation Y column for Firstpost. And Harry Potter – despite all of Rowling’s post-hoc reconnections (isn’t Dobby binary queer now?) – remains one of the best myths of our time.

In a way, Dumbledore’s epic line with Harry before the series finale captures the eternal wrestling match between different interpretations of mythology. It is not because one accepts a version of a myth that the others cease to exist.

Mythology for Generation Y

With an introduction by Jaishree Periwal, Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan and Anand Neelakantan (author of the bestseller Asura) who also writes a prequel to three books on the Baahubali blockbuster. The books will also be converted to a Netflix series. The two were in conversation with Malashri Lal and developed a fascinating conversation that fluctuated from consent in mythology to telling stories from the perspective of subordinates.

And it was a fascinating debate, filled with perspectives. Neelakantan and Reddy are both from two different schools of thought – genders and generations – and have meant an interesting exchange of ideas without the fight escalating into an ad hominem denomination that we expect from social media or chain channels television.

Myths have always promoted ideas that we have named in modern times. For example, Ganesha is an example of body positivity, while Sita and Draupadi are beacons of women’s empowerment.

The discussion also reached the phase that Carl Jung liked to call the collective unconscious, which is why so many of our myths – Indian or Western – have similar stories.

After all, Achilles’ heel looks a lot like the size of Duryodhan, the only two areas where they are vulnerable. Add the fact that their two mothers were involved, and you wonder if the intrigue remains with the characters who change.

The session had its usual moment of depreciation with Anand Neelakantan complaining that no one had noticed it last year since Rana Dagabutti was there.

The author also rejected the idea that modern Indian narrative on myths was borrowed from the West and said he liked to rationalize what he saw. It was not so much a question of singing the planet of the apes as of creating our own stories.

He noted, however, that the policy remained the same, creating “another” and declaring that defeating others would create a better future, just like Acche Din.

Meenakshi Reddy Mahadavan, meanwhile, noticed that even a modern HBO drama like Succession had a scenario similar to Mahabharat, noting that while people changed, the storylines remained the same.

She then explained why she called the ancient sages Harvey Weinstein, explaining how #MeToo was still there but with different names.

There has been some debate over whether Ahalya had given Indra consent – even when he posed as Vishwakarma – although legend has it that the celestials had a different scent, so Ahalya should have known that the man before her was not her husband. When asked whether it was a violation of consent, Anand Neelakanthan argued that the two individuals had consent, Indra was “punished” by turning into a being with a thousand vaginas.

The conversation revolved around how Shrikhandi was the first transmanual and LGBT performance in our myths.

However, there was a consensus that no matter how we conceive of our stories, no group – whether they claim to be the forerunner of Hindutva or otherwise – had the exclusive right to the myths.

Whatever the ruling party may believe, as Meenakshi points out, stories that are mythologies belong to all of us. Hindutva can come and go but the stories belong to all of us.

The ancient sages were like Harvey Weinstein, which led to a debate about Vishwamitra, whether Ahalya knew that Indra was posing as Vishwamitra. Was he taking consent by deception or was it only later versions that removed Ahalya’s agency?

And was Indira also punished for her immoral gossip with a thousand vaginas on her body? Is it a punishment?

An interesting anecdote on alternative myths led us to a Kannada version where Ravana was Sita’s father. In this timeline, Sita was born after a greedy Ravana swallowed a mango for his wife – the one given to him by a beggar who is actually Shiva – and he gave birth to Sita in 9 days. But the absence of a vagina meant that Ravana conceives Sita through the nose, which is why in Kannada Sita also means sneezing.

The real takeaway from the entire session, however, was that there will always be different strains of the same myth and we see that playing out in our lives, even today. As Anand points out, the same news will be broadcast on rival news channels with different pegs.

Therefore, it becomes imperative for us to see things as a whole, whether these days (instead of seeing them in a pro or anti-prism in black and white) or our myths.

And as to what is real or not, Dumbledore has definitely covered that. It is not because it happens that our head is not real. After all, that’s the whole point of mythology.

