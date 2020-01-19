Why all the hype is right about the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Midge Maisel is not perfect. She is not nearly perfect. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel on the other hand, well, that show is pretty close to that name.

Three seasons Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator, writer and director of the show, has interwoven the complex – and funny – story of Midge Maisel, a 1950s housewife, who brings her talent for telling a story with a zippy punchline on stage . With what looks like an endless budget, Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino have created a vibrant world with the distinctive, fast-speaking, charming characters that they have become known for with previous hits Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. Critics and awarding bodies immediately – and rightly – took notice.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now ready for Outstanding Performance by an ensemble in a comedy, Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahanand outstanding performance from a male actor in a comedy series for Tony Shalhoub at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The show has already won three SAG Awards, three Golden Globes and 16 Emmy. That’s a lot of hardware for the show, which dropped the third season in December 2019. And all the hype is earned.

Brosnahan’s achievements as Midge Maisel are rightly praised. The character can easily be a caricature, but Brosnahan pours just the right amount of humanity. Midge is not afraid to give her opinion at a time when most women did not. The character’s rise to stardom is rocky. She makes mistakes, whether it’s sleeping with her ex-husband (and remarriage with him) or actually broadcasting the singer who took her on tour, Midge is not perfect. And that makes her attractive.

“She is imperfect, and I like that about her. She is someone who holds her beliefs very firmly. She is a product of her time. She was raised to believe that the goal was to be a perfect mother and housewife. to present a certain way to the world, and that was not a burden for her. It was something that made her feel great and made her feel empowered, and then she discovered that there are other things for her, and that is both earth-shattering and crumbling, and also empowering in a whole new way, “Brosnahan told us earlier.

All around the character is a mixed bag of eccentric characters, with Borstein stealing every scene as Midge’s manager Susie Myerson. The relationship between Midge and Susie is a cornerstone of the series. They can never be taken apart. Of course they have disagreements, but there is never anyone about a man or an insult.

“I always say that it is (from Mary Tyler Moore Show) Mary and Rhoda. They are very, very different. You can’t imagine they would be friends, and yet they need each other. It looks like Getting On, “Borstein told E! News. “It’s really cool, these women who absolutely have to lean on each other are better people because of their relationship with each other.”

That is what makes Mrs. Maisel such a special show. It is endlessly entertaining, with top performances and a developed world to get lost in.

