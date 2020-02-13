Why Alfonso Ribeiro says there will never be a new prince of Bel-Air reunion

Where there were rumors from a spin-off series “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company in 2019, Alfonso Ribeiro says that a reunion ‘will never happen’.

The original series, which followed “West Philadelphia born and raised” Will when he came to live with his aunt and uncle Bel-Air, ran from 1990-1996 and shot Smith to a superstar. With recent revivals from the 90s such as the recently packed “Fuller House”, the currently broadcast “Party of Five” and “Roswell” and upcoming reboots for “Saved By the Bell” and “Punky Brewster”, a second coming of ” Fresh Prince ‘seems inevitable.

Appears on “The Wendy Williams Show” On Thursday morning, Carlton closed all speculations that they will bring back. She simply said “No” when Williams asked if they would do one, and said “and they can’t do it without Carlton.”

“They can’t do it without Carlton, but they can’t do it without Will Smith or James Avery,” Ribeiro explained. “Will Smith is not coming back to the TV, all of you. They can’t afford him, right? That will never happen.”

“And there is no show without James Avery, he was the anchor for that show,” he added. Avery, who played Uncle Phil, died in 2013 at the age of 68 after complications from open heart surgery.

Ribeiro added that he is not at all against the idea of ​​a reboot before promoting his work in the game show “Catch 21”, a reboot of the series that he also organized during the original run from 2008 to 2011.

Costar Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks, told it recently Pop culture she would be “all the way down” for a revival.

“I know there are cast members who are open to it,” she added. “I think we all … Fresh Prince had six seasons, and it was so culturally precise to the point that I think all episodes are still going strong. So I think it’s really about which storyline we could do now, making it feel just as good as it did then. “

View photos

Getty

There was a ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion at the ‘Aladdin’ premiere in LA