Why, according to Letterman, Quentin Tarantino was threatened to kill David Letterman

David Letterman progress Quentin Tarantino ever threatened to kill him.

When he appeared on the season premiere of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero,” the former “Late Show” host shared a story about the time he got into a fight with the “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” director after he appeared to poke nice for its appearance.

“Are there famous steaks you can talk about? Or do you have to draw as NDAs or?” co-host Desus Nice asked Letterman, who replied: “I had a great fight with Quentin Tarantino. This was really good.”

“There was one guest on the show and her girlfriend was dating someone [Tarantino]. Famous star. So famous that I can’t remember the name,” Letterman recalled. “And I said,” No, you’re not going out with Quentin Tarantino. “And she said,” Yes, yes, that is me. ” And I said, “No, please tell me this is not true.” Now I’m joking! “

“I think the idea is that Quentin Tarantino is this movie store nerd from when you could get movies from the store. He was a self-described movie nerd,” he continued. “Now I pretend to be stunned that this glorious movie star is going out with this little squirrel man.”

According to Letterman, Tarantino called him two days later.

“He starts screaming at me:” I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill you, I’m coming to New York, and I’m going to beat you up. How can you say that about me? “Letterman said.” And I said, “Quentin, wait a minute.”

The comedian then had his producer pick up the other line, so that they would not think that he “made it up.” Letterman said that Tarantino “went on and on – as if the man is clinically crazy.”

The host “My guest does not need an introduction” said he then asked Tarantino: “How would you like to do this? Bat or fists?” Letterman claimed that the director had chosen a bat to “tear it apart”.

“There is no cooling,” Letterman said. “It just keeps blowing up.” As Letterman explained, the two men set a date for Tarantino to fight him, but Tarantino was a no-show.

Years later, when Tarantino promoted ‘Inglourious Basterds’ on ‘The Late Show’, the director ‘Pulp Fiction’ apologized. And Letterman said he joked about the entire ordeal in their interview.

View Letterman to remember the story in the above clip.

