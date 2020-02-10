Why a trade would fit well for Ondrej Kase

The newest name associated with the Boston Bruins, Ondrej Kase, could be the best fit for all possible trading destinations.

Ondrej Kase is a 24 year old Czech right winger who does his job with the Anaheim Ducks. One can say with certainty that he secured a late steal in the seventh round (205th overall round) of the NHL Entry Draft 2014. For the Boston Bruins, it could be the perfect film for his compatriot David Krejci in the second row.

Only a few seventh round draft picks make it into the NHL, even fewer remain for longer than a game or two. Ondrej Kase is a rare player case that surprises everyone. Almost 200 NHL games and 96 points on his name, he has shown that he has the ability at that level.

He could be the ideal player for the Boston Bruins for several reasons. First, he seems to be able to settle in quickly. Much like Charlie Coyle settled in comfortably with Massachusetts due to his general familiarity, the Slovak and Czech players in the Bruins lineup would certainly help Kase adjust.

Zdeno Chara, Jaroslav Halak, David Pastrnak and potential line-mate David Krejci all have the same language, traditions, and upbringing, which means that there is likely to be a bond there. In fact Pastrnak is already at his side on an international level.

He probably wouldn’t cost a fortune to buy the Boston Bruins either, and still has a term until his contract. With a cap hit of $ 2.6 million and another year at the end of this season, it’s the perfect loan plus term addition to the line-up.

You have to imagine that there is potential to run a one-to-one hockey trade, similar to the Charlie Coyle trade, where Ryan Donato went in the opposite direction on the last trade date. Maybe you offer the Danton Heinen ducks?

With a very similar goal and the same versatility in both wings, Heinen is statistically a very similar player, even though he had a slightly higher career best season and peaked with 47 points two seasons ago.

Even the fact that both tasks can be done by both special teams calls out “Even Trade” to allow both of them to change scenes.

A dead rubber trade would surely be well received, perhaps a later pull pick that will be thrown in as a sweetener, since the ducks no doubt know that the Boston Bruins intend to compete again this spring.

There is almost certainly potential at Ondrej Kase. this year his most frequent fellow campaigners were a couple of youngsters in Sam Steel and Max Jones. If he came to the Boston Bruins, he would probably be with Krejci and Jake Debrusk.

While the Ducks youngsters undoubtedly have future potential, the Boston Bruins group has significantly more current potential to make Ondrej Kase an even better player, and Kase has the chance to fight for the Stanley Cup sooner rather than later.