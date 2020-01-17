Why a remarkable silence on Davinder, asks Congress

New Delhi: Congress continued to corner government for fifth consecutive day due to Prime Minister and Interior Minister’s ostentatious silence over J&K police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested last Saturday when ” he was escorting three terrorists to Delhi for an alleged attack on Republic Day celebrations.

Congress spokesman Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference here that he was not only another police officer, but an important man trusted by the government to secure responsibility for the security of 15 foreign envoys to Srinagar and stationed in Pulwama, where a security convoy was struck with deadly RDX.

She asked why no action had been taken against him even after three extortion FIRs had been registered against him and why no investigation had been carried out into the charge brought against him in 2004 for having participated in the attack on Parliament by none other than Afzal Guru, hanged on the Case.

The issue is the protection he enjoys so much that he told the police who caught him in Kashmir last Saturday that “isme mat pado, ye ek bada khel hai (Don’t get involved, it’s a big game ) “, Shrinate told me. She said that Davinder clearly enjoys the confidence of someone in his position in the Modi government who had his probe transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to “silence” him to reveal nothing more .

She said it was the same NIA whose role was suspected of the way she had helped Pragya Thakur and Swami Aseemanand in terrorism cases. She said that Congress had no confidence in the NIA or its leader YC Modi and therefore wanted the probe to be conducted by someone above the board.

“There should be no suspicion, no doubt as to Davinder Singh and his conduct. National security which the government is jeopardizing by trying to bury the case of his arrest,” she added.

