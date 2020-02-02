Why a day like Sunday has not been seen in 900 years: NPR

Chris Yarzab / Flickr

Perhaps the symmetry is inherently pleasant. Perhaps it is the smell of cosmic influence. Or it could be that in our divided times, uniting for something as indisputable as the date is just the entertainment we crave.

Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday aside, today is a historic day. 02/02/2020, written in the same way back and forth, is the first world day of palindrome in 909 years.

– Senator Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 2, 2020

Whatever the case, the super rare Sunday date of 02-02-2020, the only eight-digit palindrome of the century, has people talking, with #PalindromeDay trending on Twitter.

Happy Palindrome Day!

No matter where you are from:

02.02.2020

– Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 2, 2020

Palindrome derives from the Greek word to run again, and defines a number, word or phrase that is the same reading back and forth. (Think: “Madam, in Eden, I am Adam”)

Happy Palindrome Day: 02.02.2020.

My favorite palindrome is:

“Straw? No, too stupid stupidity. I put soot on the warts.”

– Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 2, 2020

Palindromic dates have long been seen with a special meaning and even spirituality. In addition to the universal appeal and the rarity of the Sunday date is to achieve the pinnacle of the eight-digit palindrome, working in the intercultural formats of MM-DD-YYYY and DD-MM-YYYY.

Today’s date is a palindrome 😉

It doesn’t matter what date format you use:

DDMMYYYY = 02022020

MMDDYYYY = 02022020

YYYYMMDD = 20200202

YYYYMM = 20200202

– Patrick Barel (@ patch72) February 2, 2020

Aziz Inan is an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland and a palindrome fan. Tracking and looking to the future for centuries, he extracts palindromes like gems and says that the last time we had an eight-digit palindrome date was 908 years ago on 11-11-1111.

“I tell my students that they are lucky to have such an appointment in their life,” Inan tells The Oregonian.

02/02/2020 is Palindrome’s day!

Here are some palindromes that read the same backward as forward.

– Civic

– Ms

– Level

– Race car

– Noon

– Radar

– Refer

– Rotator

– Wow

An example of a palindrome sentence:

– Do not step on pets.

Answer with any palindrome you know:

– ‘Tunoto Omotoye 🇳🇬 (@TundeTASH) February 2, 2020

While the United States marked the palindrome of 11-02-2011, in the United Kingdom, it was 11-02-2011, or just another Wednesday.

But on Sunday, the British had fun. The math department of the Solihull School in the United Kingdom calculated some palindromic bonuses; Sunday also falls on the 33rd day of the year, with 333 days remaining in the year. (2020 is a leap year and with the additional day in February it has 366 days).

Ivanka Trump points out to his 7.6 million followers on Twitter that most of us will not be present on the next eight-digit palindrome date of 12-12-2121.

Happy 02/02/2020: probably the only palindrome we will experience in our lives. The last one happened 909 years ago and the next one won’t happen until 12/12/2121.

Enjoy and be magical! ✨

– Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 2, 2020

After that, there will be 908 years of waiting until next 03-03-3030.

Other palindromes that use fewer digits, such as 8-10-18, are more common.

Some couples see palindromes as dates to take advantage of the day and take the plunge.

Little Vegas Chapel tweeted on Sunday: “Today is the first special date of the month! Congratulations to all the wonderful couples that will get married on this day of 2/2/20!”

But in China, where officials are trying to get ahead of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, the date saw an increase in couples who registered to marry, prompting the government to advise couples to postpone their weddings.

The civil affairs administration said the registration process involves an official portrait, which requires people to remove their masks, a movement considered too risky in the outbreak that infected more than 14,000 people and killed more than 300.

“In cases where marriage records were announced or promised by February 2 of this year, it is recommended that you cancel it and explain the situation to others,” the notice said, according to VOA.

The ministry also requested that funerals be held “simply and expeditiously to avoid meetings of people.”