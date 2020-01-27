Who's Afraid of the IRS? Not Facebook. - Mother Jones

That story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom investigating abuse of power. Sign up for ProPublica The Big Story newsletter that lets you receive stories like this in your inbox as soon as they’re published,

When Facebook headed for 100 million users in March 2008 and turned out to be the next big technology company, an important attitude was announced. Sheryl Sandberg left Google to become Facebook’s chief operating officer. The then 23-year-old CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the New York Times that Sandberg would take the young company “to the next level”.

Because of her time at Google, Sandberg soon decided that an area where Facebook was behind its competitors was tax evasion. “I have found that it is very expensive to have a European center and do everything in the United States as far as taxes are concerned,” she wrote to other executives in an April 2008 email, which she has not yet heard of was reported. Facebook’s tax manager agreed, saying the company needed to find a “low tax jurisdiction for parking profits”.

Later that year, Facebook named Dublin as its international headquarters, as Google did when Sandberg was there. And just like Google, Facebook has worked out an in-house deal in Ireland to “park” profits and pay a near-zero tax rate.

Like its big tech counterparts, Facebook wasn’t too scared of the IRS. But the same year that Facebook started moving profits to Ireland, the IRS set up a team to break such deals. The effort started aggressively. As we recently reported, the IRS threw everything it had at Microsoft into the largest audit in the agency’s history.

But shortly after the IRS showed this new ambition, Republicans in Congress, after taking over the house in 2010, began to force cuts in the IRS budget. Over the years, as Facebook became one of the largest companies in the world with 2 billion users, the IRS shrank. When the IRS closed the Irish deal with Facebook a few years later, the agency was overwhelmed.

ProPublica has compiled the history of the Facebook audit from court documents that the two sides have submitted in their years of struggle. (Both the IRS and the company declined to comment.) The picture exposed in the documents provides crucial insight into the struggles of the IRS in reviewing the tax systems of large companies.

At one point in the exam, the exam was interrupted for months because there was no money available to hire an expert. The agents tried for five years to figure out the complexity of the deal and were still shaking when the limitation period expired in July 2016. Like a student who was forced to send the results to Facebook on a test with unanswered questions when the bell rang his incomplete exam. Based on the work done, the IRS believed that Facebook had massively misjudged the Irish deal and should have paid billions more in taxes.

Today, the fight before the US Treasury continues and the conflict is about to peak: a trial is scheduled for February and the IRS is trying to convince a judge that it has a firm foundation for its conclusions. For its part, Facebook has defended its actions in court files and described the IRS conclusions as “arbitrary, moody or unreasonable”.

If the IRS prevails in court, it could cost Facebook up to $ 9 billion more in tax, based on estimates in the company’s securities filings. It would be a remarkable defeat for a company that was “more aggressive than almost any other US company in terms of risky tax avoidance,” said Matt Gardner, a senior fellow at the non-profit tax and economic policy institute. According to public records from Facebook, the company paid a total of $ 3.9 billion in taxes on $ 50 billion in pre-tax income from 2010 to 2017 (when the U.S. corporate tax rate was 35%), a rate of around 8 % corresponds.

Even so, the IRS has not had a clear victory in a major case of profit transfer in court for decades, said Reuven Avi-Yonah, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School and an expert in international tax law. The agency, he said, was simply “over-fulfilled”. Given the conflict so far with the IRS, Facebook has good reason to be confident about the upcoming process.

According to IRS corporate emails published in court records, Facebook has carefully laid the foundation for the large profit shift from the start. The first step was to establish a branch in a low tax country. Because of Sandberg’s experience with Google’s support in choosing Dublin and setting up its office, Ireland was the first option. Then the question was what and who to put there. The key was having just enough presence in Dublin “to justify the tax benefits,” Sandberg wrote in an email at the time.

A Facebook finance manager said Facebook needed to transfer its intellectual property to the Dublin office in order to get “the tax benefits”. There had to be servers on which “the key source code and user data” were stored to create “the case” for the transfer. When a Facebook manager grumbled, “Ireland is not a first or second choice for a significant data center presence,” since it was easier to hire employees in London, the tax official replied that the Dublin center did not have to be particularly large.

In other words, it didn’t matter how many people worked in the Dublin office. However, when Facebook publicly announced in October 2008 that it had chosen an “international headquarters”, Sandberg was quoted in a press release praising the Irish workforce. “After exploring different locations in the region, we decided that Ireland was the best place,” she said. “The talent pool in Dublin is top notch and attracting local talent helps us better understand the needs of local users.”

However, in a private email to an old Google colleague the day before, she was honest. “The same decision-making process that Google went through a long time ago,” she wrote: “Tax breaks to get international revenue. Our activities there will be very small – maybe 10 people by the end of this year and 30-50 by the end of next year.”

Facebook has started to sign a contract to move profits to Ireland. It founded an Irish company that excelled in management in the Cayman Islands. This was a trick not to pay even Ireland’s low tax rate of 12.5% ​​on profits: the company would pay almost nothing instead. Now all that was needed was a few profits. In essence, Facebook would license its software platform to its Irish subsidiary, which in turn would give the Irish subsidiary part of Facebook’s profits.

Such intra-company transactions can be carried out in accordance with the IRS rules, but the companies must achieve a fair market price. How much the Irish company would pay for the license and what part of Facebook’s profits the Dublin office would make – these are not figures that companies can easily catch up on. It doesn’t matter that the transaction was highly artificial, without clear real models. The price should have an objective basis.

In order to conjure up the prices that Facebook should pay in this business, Facebook commissioned the huge accounting firm Ernst & Young. The company’s experts and economists have worked on the project for years. In 2011, a year after the contract was officially signed, the E&Y team released figures and prepared reports.

In September 2011, an E&Y economist emailed 600 pages of analysis to Ted Price, the Facebook tax officer, and offered him three printed copies: two for his team and one for the IRS if the agency ever called should. Price said he would take three, but they would all be for his team. “I doubt the IRS will ever audit us on this,” he wrote. The E&Y economist replied: “Hit wood”. (In a lawsuit, Facebook said Price’s comment was “sarcastic.”)

The IRS began examining how it happened soon after. It wasn’t until 2015 that a team of Facebook agents presented preliminary results. The IRS estimates that E & Y’s estimates were billions of dollars lower. (E & Y declined to comment.)

A month later, Facebook replied with its own presentation that failed the IRS analysis. The agency “had made significant and arbitrary mistakes,” Facebook later claimed in legal documents.

The IRS decided to regroup. The agency needed help, the team that worked on the case decided to do so and hired outside experts.

But there was a problem. In late 2014, Republicans in Congress had forced a sudden $ 346 million cut in the IRS budget, and money was tight. Even though billions of dollars were at stake in Facebook’s review, the IRS had no means to hire an expert. The audit team had to wait three months before the new fiscal year began in October 2015 to begin the search. Due to a lengthy contract, it took six months to complete the $ 800,000 contract. The expert, an economist who specializes in analyzing these intra-company transactions, started work in March 2016.

In the meantime, the IRS tried to get all the necessary documents from Facebook. In January 2016, the review team sent a comprehensive request for Irish business documents.

Two months later, Facebook switched three emails in response. The company informed the IRS that it had “narrowly interpreted” the request, one of the agents in the case, Nina Wu Stone, later explained to the court that “the IRS had to start over with a new set of (requests) . ” if the IRS wanted a broader answer. “

At the same time, the IRS feared to be buried on paper. In response to another request, Facebook informed the IRS that the company’s systems could not be sorted efficiently by responsive documents, and as a result, Facebook would generate so much revenue that it could “overwhelm the IRS,” as the agency put it in one trial.

The clock ticked. The IRS has three years to add an additional tax to a tax return, but corporation taxpayers often voluntarily extend the limitation period. In this case, Facebook had done this five times. Companies do this because they hope not to go to court.

But when the IRS started asking for more time to hire experts, Facebook decided it wasn’t good where the exam was going. The company played hardball. It offered to renew the statute again, but on one condition. The IRS had to commit to Facebook being able to forward its case to the IRS Office of Appeals.

The Office of Appeals offers taxpayers the prospect of a quiet settlement of a tax dispute, and as ProPublica has historically reported on Microsoft’s review, large corporations can often get substantial debt cuts. But the IRS has the power to block appeals. The agency rarely uses this power, but had recently done so against other major taxpayers such as Coca-Cola and Amazon. Facebook wanted to make sure that this didn’t happen.

The IRS declined and the clock continued to tick. By May 2016, just two months away, the IRS had managed to hire its second expert to process the case. Nancy Bronson, an IRS supervisor, asked Facebook to rethink an extension. Then Price, the Facebook manager, offered another exchange.

The IRS has a powerful tool to force documents from large companies that the agency believes are dragging their feet. It is called a “subpoena” and stops the clock until the taxpayer has handed over all the requested documents. This can buy the IRS valuable time, but it annoys companies that now have to endure extra time for the review.

Price told Bronson that Facebook would give the IRS another six months if it agreed not to use a fixed request. Bronson refused again. “I justified my reservations by waiving this right because it is difficult to get information in time and the proposed deadline for extending the statute is short,” she said in a lawsuit.

Despite the apparent utility of subpoenas, the IRS has used them only three times since the mid-1990s. The recent action against Microsoft in 2014 sparked a strong reaction, and Microsoft and its allies launched a lobbying campaign on Capitol Hill. Soon after, lawmakers introduced bills to restrict the use of subpoenas and other instruments by the IRS.

Against this additional pressure, the IRS decided to take the middle ground. The agency has not waived its ability to use the subpoenas set, but it has not taken the aggressive step of actually using them. Instead, the IRS issued a conventional charge and then sued the federal district court to enforce it. This forced Facebook to deliver documents, but the clock kept running and it would take months for Facebook to meet the requirements.

The decision of the IRS meant that the audit had to be completed without the use of documents that the court records described as essential to understanding Facebook’s Irish deal. So that’s what it did. Shortly before the law expired, the IRS sent Facebook an official decision to complete the audit. “The investigation team had not yet completed its investigation efforts at the time of the announcement,” said Bronson.

Based on its incomplete analysis, the IRS concluded that Facebook’s Irish subsidiary underpaid Facebook’s software platform by $ 7 billion: the subsidiary paid $ 7 billion when it should have paid $ 14 billion. If the IRS view prevailed, less profit would flow to Ireland and therefore more income would be taxable in the United States. As expected, Facebook soon filed a lawsuit with the US Treasury.

The IRS said its findings were not absolutely final, as it could change them in court as it received further evidence. However, according to the agency’s veterans, such changes are unusual and complicate the agency’s already difficult task of conducting a complex lawsuit against an opponent with better resources.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a case where the IRS has raised post-grading assessments,” said Ken Wood, a former IRS lawyer who worked on major corporate audits. Any kind of change is “dangerous,” he said, as it can undermine the IRS ‘argument that its results are strongly supported.

In October last year, the IRS announced in a lawsuit that, after reviewing the millions of pages of documents that Facebook had handled since 2016, it believed that the Irish company from Facebook had raised $ 20 billion from Facebook for the original transaction should have paid. However, the agency appeared to be careful to thwart its case by officially changing its previous findings. Confusingly, the IRS said it would argue at the trial that its previous estimate was too low while maintaining that low estimate as the basis of the trial. The IRS did not definitely say that Facebook should pay more. It suggested to the judge that it should.

A few months later, just before Christmas, the IRS reversed the course. It submitted an application that officially changed its previous results and made the $ 20 billion valuation its only position in the process.

It is unclear how much tax Facebook has saved through the Irish deal as the company has taken other steps to cut taxes. Since Facebook refuses to reveal details, calculations based on envelopes based on other company information are the best guess. On this basis, ProPublica estimates that Facebook has transferred profits of at least $ 19 billion abroad.

If the company’s big tax hunger were lifted, Facebook could be forced to pay up to $ 9 billion more in taxes, the company said recently, an increase from its previous estimates of up to $ 5 billion before the IRS his demand changed. But despite the increased level of awareness, the chances of Facebook before the Finanzgericht are good. A win would be just another stroke of luck for a company that has clearly reached the next level.

Kirsten Berg contributed to this story.